Daniil Medvedev pushing for return to top of world tennis rankings

May 29
Daniil Medvedev, determined not to be remembered for his short-lived stay at world number one, said that he is targeting a return to the top with a stellar showing at the French Open.
Medvedev, ranked second, claimed top spot in late February but was overtaken by Novak Djokovic just two weeks later. The Russian can ascend the summit once again if he reaches the final at Roland Garros.
"I for sure want to be there more than two weeks. I want to try to do it," Medvedev said after his straight-sets win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Saturday to reach the fourth round in Paris.
"It's not something that pressures me, because I'm really happy I managed to do it. I remember Indian Wells. I lost, didn't like my match against Gael (Monfils). That's when I knew I was going to lose the No. 1 spot." The 26-year-old joked that he looked up the players who had spent the shortest time at number one and realised he was in fine company.
"I went on Internet and looked, just like this on Google, who were the shortest like No. 1 players in the world, and the first I saw Pat Rafter being there for one week, and he's an absolute legend, and Carlos Moya was somewhere there," Medvedev said.
"It's something nobody can take away from me. Not that many players could take it while they play tennis. It's a great motivation to try to come back there." Medvedev, who faces Marin Cilic on Monday, will miss Wimbledon after Russian and Belarusian players were banned from the grasscourt major over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus has been a key staging area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with 22 passengers, including 4 Indians, missing in Nepal's mountains
Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air took off at 10...
Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date
Conditions are favourable for monsoon's further advance duri...
Pakistani drone carrying magnetic bombs, under-barrel grenades shot down in J-K's Kathua
J-K Police shot down the drone in Rajbagh area of Kathua
US surpasses China as India’s biggest trading partner in FY22 at $119.42 billon
Exports to the US increased to USD 76.11 billion in 2021-22 ...
Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit
Cops seize several cases of cheap liquor and empty scotch bo...