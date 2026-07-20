New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for June 2026 after a standout campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

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Wyatt-Hodge played a crucial role in England's run to the tournament final, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 302 runs and delivering a series of match-winning performances, as per the ICC website.

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The England batter, who previously won the award in November 2024, claimed her second ICC Women's Player of the Month honour after beating competition from Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce and India spinner Sree Charani.

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Speaking on her achievement, Wyatt-Hodge was proud of having received the honours for her performances in a home T20 World Cup.

"I'm delighted to win the ICC Player of the Month award, especially since it came for performances at a World Cup on home soil. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup was a fantastic occasion for the game, and having the opportunity to play in the final at Lord's is a memory that my teammates and I will cherish forever," Wyatt-Hodge said.

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In June, Wyatt-Hodge scored 287 runs in six games - five of which came at the showcase T20 World Cup tournament - at an outstanding average of 71.75 and a strike rate of 151.85.

Her month was highlighted by a superb unbeaten 105 against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, which also helped England post the tournament's joint-highest score of 219.

She went on to produce a series of match-winning innings, which included a 65 against the West Indies and an unbeaten 89 against then defending champions New Zealand to knock them out.

During the tournament, Wyatt-Hodge rewrote the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, surpassing Beth Mooney's tally of 259 runs from six matches in 2020.

She also became the first player to breach the 300-run mark in a single edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, finishing with 302 runs. (ANI)

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