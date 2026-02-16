Islamabad [India], February 16 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has blamed "political influence and personal agendas" in Pakistan cricket structure for the team's downfall, calling it the darkest period in the country's cricketing history, following their 61-run loss to India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match on Sunday.

In a post on X, Mohammad Yousuf, who also captained the Pakistan men's team, said Pakistan cricket will not regain its former strength unless political interference and personal agendas are eliminated.

"Unless we remove political influence and personal agendas from Pakistan cricket, we cannot return to the team we once were. This is the darkest period in our cricketing history, and my heart bleeds for it. Incompetent individuals must be removed from office and from the team."

Champions of the 2009 T20 World Cup, Pakistan are in danger of failing to reach the Super 8 stage of the ongoing World Cup, with their Net Run Rate slipping below that of the United States of America. As a result, a loss to Namibia would bring an end to the Salman Ali Agha-led side's campaign.

Notably, Pakistan also faced a group-stage exit in both the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy on home soil.

In yesterday's match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. After Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's 77 and Tilak Varma's 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sank to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0).

However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh finished the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.

In the run-chase, Pakistan were reduced to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to the Super 8 stage with their third successive win.

Axar Patel (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs), and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses.

With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads the T20 World Cup head-to-head scoreline against Pakistan by 8-1. (ANI)

