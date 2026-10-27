Daryl Mitchell becomes 6th NZ batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs

Wellington [New Zealand], October 27 (ANI): New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell became the sixth batter from his country to reach the 2,000-run mark in T20I cricket on Tuesday.

Mitchell achieved the 2,000-run milestone in T20Is during the third T20I against India at Wellington, scoring 89* in 52 balls, with five fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 171.15.

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Now in 107 T20Is and 93 innings, Mitchell has scored 2,002 runs at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 141.80, with nine fifties and best score of 89*.

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The other members of the NZ 2,000 run-mark club are: Martin Guptill (3,531 runs in 122 matches, with two centuries and 20 fifties), Kane Williamson (2,575 runs in 93 matches, with 18 fifties), Glenn Phillips (2,455 runs in 100 matches, with two sixes and 14 fifties), Tim Seifert (2,312 runs in 93 matches with 17 fifties) and Brendon McCullum (2,140 runs in 71 matches with two centuries and 13 fifties).

In 17 T20Is and 13 innings this year, Mitchell has made 328 runs at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 158.45, with a fifty.

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This also continues his fine run with India, having made 1,472 runs in 40 matches and 41 innings at an average of 40.88, with four centuries and six fifties, with best score of 137.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After Tim Seifert (2) was removed early, an 86-run stand for the second wicket between Finn Allen (40 in 25 balls, with five fours) and Daryl Mitchell brought NZ back in the game. Glenn Phillips (17 in 14) was underwhelming after two successive fifties. Mitchell (89* off 52 balls, with five fours and five sixes) stuck around with Bevon Jacobs (39* off 23 balls, with four boundaries and a six), taking Kiwis to 198/3 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy took a wicket each.

During the chase, Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (45 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) started off with a breathtaking, ultra-aggressive display of hitting, taking India to 133 in just 7.1 overs. Despite a brief stumble, a winning hit from Naman Dhir (4*) took India home with eight wickets and 40 balls left. India seal the series 3-0. (ANI)

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