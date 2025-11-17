DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Dasun Shanaka takes over as SL captain for Pakistan, Zimbabwe tri-series as Charith Asalanka misses out

Dasun Shanaka takes over as SL captain for Pakistan, Zimbabwe tri-series as Charith Asalanka misses out

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka have announced changes to their squad for the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and hosts Pakistan. A statement from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board confirmed that skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando will be missing out on the series owing to illness, as per the ICC website.

Advertisement

The two players will be returning home as a precautionary measure to ensure they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover for future assignments.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former captain and seasoned all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will take over the reins for the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Furthermore, uncapped batter Pavan Rathnayake, who made his ODI debut in the recently concluded series against Pakistan, has been added to the T20I squad as well.

Sri Lanka arrive in the tri-series on the back of a 3-0 series defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

Advertisement

The upcoming matches will provide all three teams with vital preparation for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Tri-series schedule*:

November 18: Pakistan v Zimbabwe

November 20: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe

November 22: Pakistan v Sri Lanka

November 23: Pakistan v Zimbabwe

November 25: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe

November 27: Pakistan v Sri Lanka

November 29: Final

Last week, after the death of atleast 12 people and injury to 27 others following a suicide blast in Islamabad outside the district and session courts building in the capital's G-11 area.

Several members of Sri Lanka's squad, currently in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series against the hosts and a tri-nation series featuring Zimbabwe, have expressed concerns over their safety and have asked for permission to return home.

However, SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled. Pakistan won the series 3-0 ODI over Sri Lanka on Sunday with a six-wicket win in the third match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts