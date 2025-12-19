Dates for The Finalissima fixture revealed; generational clash between Messi-Yamal to take place

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The date for the fourth edition of The Finalissima, featuring Spain and Argentina, has been confirmed, with the match scheduled to take place at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on March 27 next year.

A showdown between two football generations, Argentina's World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi and rising Spanish and Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, is now finally a part of the calendar in a clash that would have the intensity befitting a World Cup clash. The fixture is held between the holders of the Euro Championship and the Copa America, as per Goal.com.

It is only the second time in this century that this clash will take place. Argentina are the defending champion at the event, having beaten Italy in 2022. Earlier editions of the competition saw France defeat Uruguay in 1985 and Argentina defeat Denmark in 1993.

The Finalissima is a flagship event of the ongoing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL and celebrates the continental excellence of Europe and South America.

Messi will have a lot of emotion heading into this match, as Lusail Stadium is the same venue where Messi finally achieved his World Cup dream and ended Argentina's 36-year wait for the top footballing prize, prevailing over France in the title clash, which was another clash of generations between Messi and French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The clash with Lamine could also mark a symbolic passing-of-the-torch moment for Messi, as the career of the 38-year-old icon heads into the sunset.

Spain is also heading into 2026 as one of the favourites for the World Cup, set to kick off their campaign against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta, placed in Group H alongside Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Argentina, on the other hand, will be playing Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City to start off their campaign. (ANI)

