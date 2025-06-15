DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / David Beckham awarded Knighthood by King Charles III for services to sport and charity

David Beckham awarded Knighthood by King Charles III for services to sport and charity

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:35 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK] June 15 (ANI): Football icon David Beckham has officially received a Knighthood from King Charles III on Saturday (local time), honouring his outstanding contributions to sport and charity.

Advertisement

The former Manchester United and England captain is now 'Sir David Beckham', a title befitting one of the most influential and celebrated footballers of all time.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the game, Beckham enjoyed a stellar playing career that spanned across top clubs and continents. He represented footballing giants such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and LA Galaxy, leaving his mark with world-class performances and a legacy of excellence.

Advertisement

At the international level, Beckham donned the England shirt 115 times between 1996 and 2009, scoring 17 goals, and captained his country in many memorable moments.

His club career is decorated with silverware. At Manchester United, Beckham was an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson's golden era, playing 265 Premier League matches and scoring 62 goals.

Advertisement

Beckham later moved to Real Madrid, where he made 116 appearances and netted 13 goals. His football journey then took him to the United States, and joined LA Galaxy, contributing 18 goals in 98 appearances.

Beckham also signed for AC Milan, making 29 appearances and scoring 2 goals, and ended his playing career at Paris Saint-Germain.

He has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005.

Beckham was in India and watched India's semifinal clash against New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15 during the Men's Cricket World Cup. He interacted with cricket greats like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts