David Warner ruled out of rest of India series

MELBOURNE, February 21
Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the rest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after suffering concussion and a fracture in his elbow in the second Test in New Delhi, the team said today.
Warner is the latest of the Australian squad to head home from the subcontinent, with paceman Josh Hazlewood ruled out with an Achilles injury and captain Pat Cummins returning due to a serious illness in the family. Cummins, however, is expected back in India before the third Test starts in Indore from March 1.
Left-hander Warner was replaced by concussion replacement Matt Renshaw after being struck on the grille by fast bowler Mohammad Siraj. That came after being hit on the arm by another bouncer during the six-wicket defeat which saw Australia fall 0-2 behind in the four-match series.
Warner had struggled in India, making a total of 26 runs from his three innings. — Reuters
