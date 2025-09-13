Davis Cup: India seal Qualifiers spot after Nagal’s win over talented teenager Bernet

India progressed to the Davis Cup Qualifiers for the first time ever after Sumit Nagal tamed aggressive teenager Henry Bernet in the first reverse singles to script the team’s 3-1 win over Switzerland in the World Group I tie, here Saturday.

Nagal took the court after N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli lost a tight doubles rubber 7-6 (3) 4-6 5-7 to Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker in two hours and 26 minutes.

Nagal was supposed to take on Jerome Kym in the fourth rubber but the Swiss team fielded reigning junior Australian Open champion Bernet for their do-or-die clash, which the Indian won 6-1 6-3.

India had started the day with 2-0 advantage following Friday’s inspiring singles wins by Nagal and debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh.

This is India’s first win over a European side in an away tie in 32 years after they had beaten France in the quarterfinals way back in 1993 when Leander Paes and Ramesh Krishnan led the team to a rare win.

India beat Denmark, though, at home on grass court in 2022 in Delhi.

The first round of the Davis Cup Qualifiers will be held in January 2026.

Bernet’s aggressive tactics meant that he ended up with a high number of unforced errors that helped the Indian.

“It means a lot. It’s been a while that we won in Europe. We worked very hard to be here. We pushed each other, I am very happy with the win,” said Nagal.

“Doubles was tough, the level of tennis was very high from both teams. I was sweating more on the sidelines than playing this match. The young ones are always tricky, you don’t know what’s coming your way,” he added.

Nagal was playing his first Davis Cup tie since competing against Morocco in September 2023 and his presence made a difference.

This is captain Rohit Rajpal’s first significant win since taking over the reins from Mahesh Bhupathi in 2019 as it came on the foreign soil. India lost to Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Croatia under Rajpal.

Rajpal’s bold move to play reserve player Dhakshineshwar on the opening day also played a crucial role in team’s memorable win.

The 18-year-old Bernet took some time to find his rhythm as he dropped serve in the very first game of the match but once he got into the groove, Bernet began to hit freely, though he lacked control.

His single-handed backhand which he used very effectively to hit winners on corners was a treat to watch.

Nagal got his second break chance when 18-year-old Bernet could not pick up a half volley at 30-all while charging the net. Bernet’s backhand flew over the baseline, giving Nagal a commanding 4-1 lead.

Bernet’s forehand error have Nagal his first set point which got converted when the Swiss player committed a double fault.

Nagal drew the first blood again in the second set, and that advantage stayed with the Indian who closed the match when a Bernet return flew over the baseline.

Earlier, Balaji and left-handed Stricker served extremely well at the beginning, holding their serves without losing a single point. Big serves followed by quick volley winners was a routine pattern.

The Indians put Paul’s serve under pressure with some thoughtful returns but the Swiss managed to hold after playing a deuce point.

The Indians earned three break points on Stricker’s serve in game six and converted the third when Stricker hit a forehand on net, following a tremendous baseline exchange with Balaji.

Serving for the opening set, a forehand return error from Balaji at 30-all gave the Swiss team a break back chance and Paul converted it by placing a winner between the two Indians.

It was a tight tie-breaker with teams locked 3-3 but Paul’s consecutive unforced errors turned it in India’s favour.

The second set remained a tight affair with both teams locked 4-4 as they came through some tough moments.

Balaji had a great chance to earn a decisive breakpoint at 30-all in game nine, but he missed a volley. Paul’s forehand return landed just wide on deuce, giving India a break chance soon, but Stricker’s crushing forehand return just kissed the baseline to stay in.

An intense battle ensued as the two teams played six deuce points but eventually Paul held his serve when Balaji’s desperate return sailed over the baseline. Bollipalli was broken at love in the next game and it was one-set all.

Any early break put India in an advantageous position but Bollipalli again faced break point when Paul found an angled winner at 30-30. The Indian managed to hold after pulling off aces on three deuce points.

Stricker found a service return winner on Balaji’s serve to earn a break back chance and the double fault by Balaji made it 3-3.

Serving to stay in the match, Bollipalli began with a double fault and followed that up with a backhand error. Paul’s forehand winner earned the hosts three match points. They converted when Bollipalli’s return fell on net.