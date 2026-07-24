Day 1 sees thrilling action at Junior Women Academy Championship in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B) got underway in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradhesh Hockey Academy, registering convincing victories in their respective Pool A and Pool B encounters on the opening day of the tournament.

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In Pool A, Raja Karan Hockey Academy began their campaign with a 2-0 win against Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) in the opening match. Captain Rakhi (25', 58') scored a brace for the winners, according to a release.

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Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy registered an 8-0 win over Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society. S Pooja (30', 47', 59') scored a hat-trick, while Captain Jancy A (12', 44') and Keerthiga (32', 34') both scored braces. V Raghavi (37') also found the back of the net for the winners.

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In Pool B, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy delivered a commanding performance, defeating Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy 13-0. Khushdeep Kaur starred with four goals (4', 39', 40', 42'), while Heena (32', 50', 55') scored a hat-trick. Chahat (28', 52') and Hashmeet Kaur (44', 45') struck twice each, while Harshdeep Kaur (3') and Sapna (47') also got on the scoresheet to complete a comprehensive victory for Ritu Rani Hockey Academy.

In the final game of Pool B, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy produced a clinical performance to defeat Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 12-0. Sudipta Kindo (9', 23'), Kanak Pal (11', 30'), Sanjana Mourya (17', 26') and Sujata Jayant (18', 43') each scored braces, while Priyanshi Bhawnar (12'), Sneha Davde (25'), Tanvi (40') and Hirva Purohit (60') added a goal apiece to complete a dominant victory for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. (ANI)

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