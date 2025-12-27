DT
PT
Home / Sports / Day 2 of UPKL Season 2 delivers close finishes and commanding wins

Day 2 of UPKL Season 2 delivers close finishes and commanding wins

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): The second day of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 saw teams showcase contrasting styles at the Noida Indoor Stadium, with the day featuring a thrilling one-point finish alongside dominant victories that underlined the league's growing competitiveness.

The day began with Awadh Ramdoots edging past Kanpur Warriors 35-34 in a tense contest that remained undecided until the final raid. Kanpur Warriors went into halftime with a 17-15 advantage after a late super raid by Sushant, but Awadh Ramdoots showed resilience in the second half. Captain Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi led the fightback, while Awadh's defence stood firm under pressure to secure a narrow but crucial win, as per a press release.

In the second match, Kashi Kings produced one of the most dominant performances of the tournament so far, defeating Ganga Kings of Mirzapur 52-30. Kashi Kings controlled proceedings throughout the match, inflicting six all-outs and steadily pulling away on the scoreboard. Raider of the Match Arjun Sirohi led the attack, while Best Defender Vipul Chaudhary marshalled the defence effectively.

Defending champions Lucknow Lions continued their strong run with a convincing 40-21 victory over Purvanchal Panthers. Lucknow Lions set the tone early, with Arjun Deshwal opening the match with a super raid and guiding his team to a 20-8 lead at halftime. Purvanchal attempted to mount a comeback after the break, but Lucknow halted the momentum with four timely super tackles. Deshwal finished as Raider of the Match with nine raid points and three tackle points, while Mohd Aman was named Defender of the Match with seven tackle points.

The final match of the day saw Aligarh Tigers overcome a strong challenge from last season's runners-up Sangam Challengers, winning 42-32. Sangam Challengers started strongly with disciplined defence and forced an early all-out, but Aligarh Tigers responded with improved execution in the second half. Defenders Vashu and Akshya Rathi delivered crucial super tackles, while raiders Kunal Bhati (eight raid points) and Anuj (ten raid points) maintained sustained pressure. A late super raid by Vinay Tewatia resulted in two decisive all-outs, sealing the win for Aligarh.

Kabaddi action continues at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday, with matches scheduled to begin from 5:00 PM onwards, as Yamuna Yoddhas face Gazab Ghaziabad, Kanpur Warriors take on Ganga Kings of Mirzapur, Noida Ninjas meet Awadh Ramdoots, and Aligarh Tigers play Kashi Kings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

