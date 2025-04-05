Day 2 Results: 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): On day two of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, Hockey Raj., Hockey Arunachal, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Himachal, Hockey Chandigarh and Goans Hockey had a fruitful day as they secured second consecutive win in the tournament.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Raj secured another win in the tournament after defeating Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 5-4 in Division 'C'. Vishal Kumar (13', 47') scored a brace whereas Pulkit Kesari (17'), Vikram Singh Rathore (26') and Anurag (58') scored one goal each for Hockey Raj. On the other hand, Vishu Sharma (10', 50') scored a couple of goals for Hockey Jammu and Kashmir joined by his teammates Jagmeet Singh (12') and Sushmeet Singh Pathania (59') who also scored one goal each, as per a press release from Hockey India.

In the other match, Hockey Arunachal defeated Tripura Hockey 20-0 in Division 'C'. Abhinav Singh (17', 45', 48', 56', 57', 58') stood out to be the star-performer for Hockey Arunachal as he scored six goals throughout the match. Brijesh Yadav (15', 42', 47', 52') also scored four goals to dominate the game against Tripura Hockey. Both Jay Prakash Patel (4', 21', 31') and Sahabaz Khan (9', 23', 39') also scored hattricks to take the game further away from the opponent. Neeraj (20', 35') also contributed to his side with a couple of goals whereas Vishal Kumar (10') and Captain Pranjal Kumar Mishra (53') also scored on goal each to secure a second consecutive win in the tournament.

In the next match, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated the Hockey Association of Bihar 15-0 in Division 'C'. Arjun Yadav (2', 49'), Koothanda Changappa Bopanna (3', 22'), Kartik Yadav (5', 13'), Shailendra Verma (18', 42') and Sonu Nishad (37', 45') scored a couple of goals each for Chhattisgarh Hockey. Rohit Rajak (20'), Captain Khushal Yadav (23'), Tatiparthi Aron Saroj Anand Raj (29'), Aditya Meshram (32') and Vishnu Yadav (55') also scored one goal each to further strengthen their team's position in the match and secured second consecutive win in the tournament.

In the next match, Hockey Himachal defeated Hockey Gujarat 17-1 in Division C. Harsh (4', 5', 15', 47', 57') and Rajat Sharma (19', 24', 27', 34', 45') scored five goals each for Hockey Himachal. Amit Kumar (10', 30', 35') also scored a hat trick, whereas Ayush (58', 60') scored a brace. Satwinder Singh (40') and Kapil (42') also scored one goal each and secured another win in the tournament.

In the next match between Hockey Chandigarh defeated Telangana Hockey 2-1 in Division 'B', in a close contest. Mohit (23) and Dilip Pal (40') scored for Hockey Chandigarh. In reply, Venkatesh Telugu (48') scored for Telangana Hockey in the last quarter but fell short.

In the other match, Goans Hockey defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 5-1. Thrishul Ganapathi H (7') opened the account for Goans Hockey, joined by Ayyaz Khan (23'), Mahadev Agni Naik (25'), Sahil Chari (38') and Issub Sayed (58'), who also scored one goal each. In response, Venu Gorrela Gopal (29') scored the only goal for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Also, Delhi Hockey will be playing against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, whereas Hockey Mizoram will face off with Kerala Hockey later today. (ANI)

