Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 28 (ANI): Day 2 of the 72nd Women's Senior National Kabaddi Championship at the Balayogi Stadium on Wednesday saw a full schedule of league matches across pools, as teams continued to jostle for position in the competition.
In Pool A, Indian Railways enjoyed a successful day, registering two wins with an 88-12 victory over Jammu and Kashmir, followed by a 54-21 result against Delhi. Pool B saw Uttar Pradesh secure a 37-27 win over Assam, before Himachal Pradesh later recorded a 34-21 victory against Uttar Pradesh, as per a press release.
In Pool C, hosts Telangana defeated Puducherry 50-16, while Rajasthan later registered a 76-12 win over the same opponents. Pool D fixtures saw Goa defeat Jharkhand 74-20, before Haryana closed the pool's action with a 52-26 victory over Goa.
Maharashtra secured a 57-20 win over Vidarbha in Pool E, while Pool F saw Punjab record a 39-31 victory against Bihar. Pool G produced the closest match of the day, with Gujarat edging Odisha 29-26, and Pool H saw Madhya Pradesh defeating Andhra Pradesh 48-23.
With league matches continuing across pools, teams will now look to build momentum as the competition progresses. Action continues with further fixtures scheduled on January 29 at the Balayogi Stadium.
-Day 2 Results (January 28, 2026)
Pool A
Indian Railways beat Jammu & Kashmir 88-12
Indian Railways beat Delhi 54-21
Pool B
Uttar Pradesh beat Assam 37-27
Himachal Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh 34-21
Pool C
Telangana beat Puducherry 50-16
Rajasthan beat Puducherry 76-12
Pool D
Goa beat Jharkhand 74-20
Haryana beat Goa 52-26
Pool E
Maharashtra beat Vidarbha 57-20
Pool F
Punjab beat Bihar 39-31
Pool G
Gujarat beat Odisha 29-26
Pool H
Madhya Pradesh beat Andhra Pradesh 48-23
Day 3 Fixtures (January 29, 2026 - Morning)
Pool E
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha
Maharashtra vs Kerala
Pool F
Tamil Nadu vs Bihar
Punjab vs Uttarakhand
Pool G
Chandigarh vs Odisha
Gujarat vs West Bengal
Pool H
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur
Pre-quarterfinals:
Pre-Quarterfinal 1
Winner of Pool A vs Runner-up of Pool H
Pre-Quarterfinal 2
Winner of Pool G vs Runner-up of Pool B
Pre-Quarterfinal 3
Winner of Pool C vs Runner-up of Pool G
Pre-Quarterfinal 4
Winner of Pool B vs Runner-up of Pool F
Pre-Quarterfinal 5
Winner of Pool D vs Runner-up of Pool E
Pre-Quarterfinal 6
Winner of Pool E vs Runner-up of Pool D
Pre-Quarterfinal 7
Winner of Pool F vs Runner-up of Pool C
Pre-Quarterfinal 8
Winner of Pool H vs Runner-up of Pool A
Quarterfinals Schedule:
Quarterfinal 1
Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 1 vs Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 2
Quarterfinal 2
Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 3 vs Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 4
Quarterfinal 3
Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 5 vs Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 6
Quarterfinal 4
Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 7 vs Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 8. (ANI)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)