DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Day 2 round-up: Railways, Rajasthan among winners at Women's Senior National Kabaddi C'ship

Day 2 round-up: Railways, Rajasthan among winners at Women's Senior National Kabaddi C'ship

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 28 (ANI): Day 2 of the 72nd Women's Senior National Kabaddi Championship at the Balayogi Stadium on Wednesday saw a full schedule of league matches across pools, as teams continued to jostle for position in the competition.

Advertisement

In Pool A, Indian Railways enjoyed a successful day, registering two wins with an 88-12 victory over Jammu and Kashmir, followed by a 54-21 result against Delhi. Pool B saw Uttar Pradesh secure a 37-27 win over Assam, before Himachal Pradesh later recorded a 34-21 victory against Uttar Pradesh, as per a press release.

Advertisement

In Pool C, hosts Telangana defeated Puducherry 50-16, while Rajasthan later registered a 76-12 win over the same opponents. Pool D fixtures saw Goa defeat Jharkhand 74-20, before Haryana closed the pool's action with a 52-26 victory over Goa.

Advertisement

Maharashtra secured a 57-20 win over Vidarbha in Pool E, while Pool F saw Punjab record a 39-31 victory against Bihar. Pool G produced the closest match of the day, with Gujarat edging Odisha 29-26, and Pool H saw Madhya Pradesh defeating Andhra Pradesh 48-23.

With league matches continuing across pools, teams will now look to build momentum as the competition progresses. Action continues with further fixtures scheduled on January 29 at the Balayogi Stadium.

Advertisement

-Day 2 Results (January 28, 2026)

Pool A

Indian Railways beat Jammu & Kashmir 88-12

Indian Railways beat Delhi 54-21

Pool B

Uttar Pradesh beat Assam 37-27

Himachal Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh 34-21

Pool C

Telangana beat Puducherry 50-16

Rajasthan beat Puducherry 76-12

Pool D

Goa beat Jharkhand 74-20

Haryana beat Goa 52-26

Pool E

Maharashtra beat Vidarbha 57-20

Pool F

Punjab beat Bihar 39-31

Pool G

Gujarat beat Odisha 29-26

Pool H

Madhya Pradesh beat Andhra Pradesh 48-23

Day 3 Fixtures (January 29, 2026 - Morning)

Pool E

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha

Maharashtra vs Kerala

Pool F

Tamil Nadu vs Bihar

Punjab vs Uttarakhand

Pool G

Chandigarh vs Odisha

Gujarat vs West Bengal

Pool H

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur

Pre-quarterfinals:

Pre-Quarterfinal 1

Winner of Pool A vs Runner-up of Pool H

Pre-Quarterfinal 2

Winner of Pool G vs Runner-up of Pool B

Pre-Quarterfinal 3

Winner of Pool C vs Runner-up of Pool G

Pre-Quarterfinal 4

Winner of Pool B vs Runner-up of Pool F

Pre-Quarterfinal 5

Winner of Pool D vs Runner-up of Pool E

Pre-Quarterfinal 6

Winner of Pool E vs Runner-up of Pool D

Pre-Quarterfinal 7

Winner of Pool F vs Runner-up of Pool C

Pre-Quarterfinal 8

Winner of Pool H vs Runner-up of Pool A

Quarterfinals Schedule:

Quarterfinal 1

Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 1 vs Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 2

Quarterfinal 2

Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 3 vs Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 4

Quarterfinal 3

Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 5 vs Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 6

Quarterfinal 4

Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 7 vs Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 8. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts