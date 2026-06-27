Dublin [Ireland], June 27 (ANI): Cricket Ireland chairperson Brian MacNeice hailed the men's senior team's historic win over Team India in the first T20I, saying that "days like that make his job all the more satisfying" and also highlighted the talent depth in Irish cricket.

Advertisement

Brian was speaking to ANI following Ireland's historic 34-run win against India in the first T20I on Friday. India, the current T20 World Cup champions, who had just achieved the distinction of becoming back-to-back winners, that too at their home soil, were served a shocker of a lifetime in their first T20I match after winning the title, under the captaincy of newly-appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Advertisement

Speaking after the win, Brian said, "It is fantastic. Days like that make the job all the more satisfying. I am really pleased for the players. They put a lot of time and effort into this. For them to have the opportunity to show the world just how good they are in terms of the cricket that they can play against a very good Indian side. It was really satisfying. It was a great day for Irish cricket."

Advertisement

He also revealed that the Lorcan Tucker-led side went into the first T20I of the two-match series with seven or eight of their frontline players injured. He called this a proof of Irish cricket talent. The most heartwarming story was of the Indian-origin left-arm pacer Jai Moondra, who bowled a fine spell of 2/25 in four overs, getting the wicket of T20 World Cup 'Player of the Tournament' Sanju Samson on his first international cricket delivery and later got the scalp of Shivam Dube.

"We actually went into yesterday's game with seven or eight of our frontline players injured. What yesterday proved was that there is a depth of talent that some people might not have realised exists within Irish cricket. I think that is inspirational for everybody who's involved in the Irish cricket system to see that players can be developed in Ireland and who can compete with the very best in the world. There is a level of depth to the talent that exists," he said.

Advertisement

Ireland was put to bat first by India and was guided to 182/9 by Tucker (50 in 36 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Gareth Delany (49 in 32 balls, with three fours and three sixes). Harshit Rana (3/24) was the leading bowler for India.

India started off well, reaching the 50-run mark in just the fourth over, with Abhishek Sharma (49 in 20 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) impressing. However, impressive bowling from Matthew Hollard (3/28), Matthew Humphreys (3/38) and Jai Moondra (2/26) totally unravelled India's batting as it collapsed from 45/1 to 148 all out, with the final five wickets going down for 48 runs. (ANI)

He also spoke on Ireland's stagnant level of performance in recent ICC events. After the highs of Super 8 finishes in the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2009 T20 World Cup, and despite achieving a Test status back in 2017, Ireland has been largely underwhelming in ICC events, mostly bowing out in group stages, including at the recent ICC T20 World Cup this year, and not making it to the 50-over World Cup since the 2015 edition.

Brian said that the Irish team needs more consistent cricket against top-level nations and in franchise cricket with some of the best players in the world.

"We want to consistently be qualifying and competing in ICC events. In order to do that, we need to continually play more cricket at the very top level, both internationally and in franchise cricket.

"That is why we are launching the European T20 Premier League in a couple of months' time. The first ball of that tournament is on the 26th of August. That, along with games like yesterday, it is really important that our players are playing more often against the best in the world."

We know that when they do that, they will continue to improve and hopefully continue to produce results like we saw yesterday.

Scheduled to be played from August 26 to September 20, 2026, the ETPL will bring together six city-based franchises representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast and Rotterdam in a tournament that promises to redefine the cricketing landscape across Europe. Featuring 32 matches, the competition will provide a world-class platform for emerging European talent to compete alongside some of the biggest names in international cricket, while accelerating the growth of the sport across Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)