DC all-rounder Madhav Tiwari eyes domestic success, says nothing better than winning trophy for MP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Madhav Tiwari outlined his short-term aim of delivering strong performances in domestic cricket and guiding the Madhya Pradesh team to a trophy.

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He added that sustained improvement at that level will be key to carrying his form forward and advancing to higher stages of his cricketing career.

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"The immediate goal is obviously that if I get a chance in domestic, I want to perform well there and win a trophy for my state, MPCA. Nothing would be better than that for an immediate goal. And eventually, if I carry forward that momentum and play at an even better level from here. So that's my immediate goal, to keep getting better and better and implement that," Tiwari told ANI.

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A lower middle-order batter and medium-fast bowler, Madhav Tiwari is yet to make his senior domestic debut for Madhya Pradesh but has already broken into the Indian Premier League with Delhi Capitals.

Picked up for Rs 40 lakh ahead of IPL 2025, he made his debut that season against the Mumbai Indians, scoring 3 runs and not being used with the ball.

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In IPL 2026, he featured in three matches and showed improvement, taking four wickets at an average of 21.75.

Tiwari described his experience of bowling to David Miller in the nets during IPL 2026 as an insightful and confidence-building exposure to high-intensity batting.

He noted that at the highest level, even slight errors can be punished severely, which has strengthened his focus on accuracy and motivated him to keep improving his skills.

"It was very good, to be honest. And that brought a boldness to my mind. If you are bowling to Miller and if you miss even a slight yorker, he will hit that ball out. Or if there's even a slight lack of accuracy, you are bound to get hit by that ball. So obviously, as you play at a better level, the margins keep getting smaller. And that's what motivates you to sharpen your skills even more, to learn more things and implement them in your skill set," he added. (ANI)

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