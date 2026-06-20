DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / DC all-rounder Madhav Tiwari eyes domestic success, says nothing better than winning trophy for MP

DC all-rounder Madhav Tiwari eyes domestic success, says nothing better than winning trophy for MP

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:23 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Madhav Tiwari outlined his short-term aim of delivering strong performances in domestic cricket and guiding the Madhya Pradesh team to a trophy.

Advertisement

He added that sustained improvement at that level will be key to carrying his form forward and advancing to higher stages of his cricketing career.

Advertisement

"The immediate goal is obviously that if I get a chance in domestic, I want to perform well there and win a trophy for my state, MPCA. Nothing would be better than that for an immediate goal. And eventually, if I carry forward that momentum and play at an even better level from here. So that's my immediate goal, to keep getting better and better and implement that," Tiwari told ANI.

Advertisement

A lower middle-order batter and medium-fast bowler, Madhav Tiwari is yet to make his senior domestic debut for Madhya Pradesh but has already broken into the Indian Premier League with Delhi Capitals.

Picked up for Rs 40 lakh ahead of IPL 2025, he made his debut that season against the Mumbai Indians, scoring 3 runs and not being used with the ball.

Advertisement

In IPL 2026, he featured in three matches and showed improvement, taking four wickets at an average of 21.75.

Tiwari described his experience of bowling to David Miller in the nets during IPL 2026 as an insightful and confidence-building exposure to high-intensity batting.

He noted that at the highest level, even slight errors can be punished severely, which has strengthened his focus on accuracy and motivated him to keep improving his skills.

"It was very good, to be honest. And that brought a boldness to my mind. If you are bowling to Miller and if you miss even a slight yorker, he will hit that ball out. Or if there's even a slight lack of accuracy, you are bound to get hit by that ball. So obviously, as you play at a better level, the margins keep getting smaller. And that's what motivates you to sharpen your skills even more, to learn more things and implement them in your skill set," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts