DC batting coach backs Axar Patel despite his off-season, lauds KL Rahul for "evolving his game"

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) batting coach Ian Bell has backed captain Axar Patel despite his off-season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with both bat and ball, and also lauded batter KL Rahul for "evolving his game" and bettering his strike rate ahead of the team's clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on Sunday.

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Axar Patel has endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign so far, scoring just 100 runs in nine innings and picking up 10 wickets in 11 matches. His underwhelming performances have been one of the key factors behind the Delhi Capitals being on the brink of elimination. DC currently sit seventh on the IPL 2026 points table with 10 points from 12 matches, having registered five wins and seven defeats.

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However, speaking at the pre-match conference ahead of the RR clash, Bell backed Axar despite his struggles this season, saying it is important for the team to support him during a difficult phase.

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He described Axar as a vital player for both the franchise and India because of his all-round abilities, adding that the player is more disappointed than anyone with his form and was eager to contribute. Bell also praised Axar's character in the dressing room and said he is highly respected within the squad.

"It is really important to support him. It's not easy. He (Axar) is an important player not only for this franchise but also for India in T20 cricket. He is somebody who can bat, bowl and field. He is more disappointed than anyone. He is desperate to do well for the franchise. It happens to all cricketers. He is respected and supported by the playing group and is a great character in the dressing room," Bell said.

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Bell also lauded KL Rahul for his performances with the bat this season, particularly highlighting his impressive strike rate. Rahul has scored 477 runs in 12 innings so far at an average of 43.36 and a strike rate of 177.98, including one century and three half-centuries.

Bell also praised KL Rahul for adapting his game and evolving as a T20 batter. He said Rahul understood the demands of modern T20 cricket, especially in the powerplay, and is motivated to earn a return to India's T20I side. He highlighted Rahul's positive influence on younger batters and said the wicketkeeper-batter has proved he could combine consistency with a more aggressive approach.

"It has been amazing to work with KL. I don't have to say too much. He is a smart cricketer. He knows what he needs to do to keep evolving his game. He wants to get back into the India T20I side, and he knows where the game has gone in the power play. He is great around the group of younger batters. For his own game, he knew what he wanted ... We know he can score a volume of runs ... He has proven to everyone that he can do that," Bell said. (ANI)

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