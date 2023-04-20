DC look to get their act together

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

Delhi Capitals’ floundering IPL season has everyone looking over their shoulders. They are at the bottom of the league with five consecutive losses, their batting woes haven’t relented with the likes of top Indian domestic cricketers such as Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull all failing to hit form.

This uncertainty at the top of the order and failure to score quick runs has already seen Sarfaraz dropped from the playing XI. Shaw, too, might be axed from the match against Kolkata Knight Riders tomorrow. A change in the batting order may turnaround their fortunes and also shift focus from head coach Ricky Ponting, whose role in the team is being discussed.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said that the team has a lot of individuals who can step up against Kolkata, who are coming into the match with a damaging loss against Mumbai Indians on Sunday and are the only other team than Delhi whose openers have failed miserably — Kolkata’s openers have managed only 70 runs from five games so far.

“There’s no doubt that we would like to be batting better. In all our five matches, we haven’t been able to get off to a reasonable start or we have lost wickets in clumps. We have to string partnerships and we need one player to get a big score that we have not been able to do. If we can do that, then we can turn it around,” Marsh said today.