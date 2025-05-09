DC, PBKS players, others reach New Delhi in 'specially' arranged Vande Bharat train after called off Dharamshala match

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff arrived at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi on Friday night after their Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Dharamshala was called off.

KL Rahul, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Yuzvendra Chahal, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta, and other players, staff, and management were seen exiting the railway station in the national capital.

The highly anticipated match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was called off midway through the first innings on Thursday night. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

After the match was called off, a special Vande Bharat train was arranged to go to New Delhi on short notice. IPL took to X and thanked the Ministry of Railways and wrote on X, "Thank you, @RailMinIndia, for arranging a special Vande Bharat train on such short notice to ferry the players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff to New Delhi. We deeply appreciate your swift response."

With the post, the IPL also posted a video, in which Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Railways for arranging their travel and said, "I want to thank the BCCI and the Indian Railways."

On Friday afternoon, the BCCI suspended the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for one week with immediate effect due to the escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Indian Board confirmed that further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

"At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces, and the people of our country. The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan's armed forces," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in the statement.

"While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation," he added. (ANI)

