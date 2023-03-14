DC power to another win

PTI

Navi Mumbai, March 13

Royal Challengers Bangalore succumbed to their fifth consecutive defeat in the Women’s Premier League here today as Delhi Capitals clinched a six-wicket win in a tense finish.

Chasing 151 on what turned out to be a challenging surface to bat on, Delhi Capitals were guided home by the pair of Jess Jonassen (29 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (32 not out). After bowling figures of 0/17 in the first half, Kapp played the anchor to guide Delhi over the line. Jonassen smacked Renuka Singh for a six and a four to finish off the game with two balls to spare.

Earlier, RCB scored a competitive score with Ellyse Perry (67 not out) and Richa Ghosh (37) providing them late impetus. Perry hit four fours and five sixes. Shikha Pandey picked up three wickets for DC. “It was not the best of starts. That first 14 overs really hurt us,” RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said.

Brief scores: RCB: 150/4 (Perry 67*, Ghosh 37; Pandey 3/23); DC: 154/4 in 19.4 overs (Capsey 38, Rodrigues 32, Kapp 32*, Jonassen 29*; Shobana 2/27).