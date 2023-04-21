DC ride luck to earn first win of season

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

Delhi Capitals finally registered a win in this year’s IPL as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets.

Needing 128 to win, the Delhi team made heavy weather of the target and took the match to the 20th over to log their first points.

They started in the right way, with skipper David Warner leading the way with a 57, his four fifty of the season. However, the rest of the batting line-up again faltered, with Manish Pandey (21) and Axar Patel (19 not out) scoring crucial runs down the order after the Australian’s dismissal.

Ishant returns

Earlier, former India pacer Ishant Sharma, who was playing his first IPL match in two years, spearheaded the Delhi bowling attack as they restricted KKR to a meagre 127. Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel all snared two wickets each to help set up the win for Delhi.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 127 all out (Roy 43, Russell 38*; Axar 2/13); Delhi Capitals: 128/6 in 19.2 overs (Warner 57; Chakaravarthy 2/16)

Chennai sweat on Stokes as SRH visit

Chennai: Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will hope their star all-rounder Ben Stokes finally takes the field after recovering from an injury when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here tomorrow. In a relief to Chennai, Stokes, who was suffering from a toe injury and missed three IPL matches, took part in the net practice today after regaining fitness and is available for selection.