DC School Cup 2025 final gives students an incredible experience: Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta said the DC School Cup 2025 final gave students a memorable experience, allowing them to play at Arun Jaitley Stadium alongside their cricketing heroes, and praised the impressive performances of the boys and girls.

Speaking to ANI, Sunil Gupta said, "It's been an incredible experience for the kids to come here, experience this ground, and play on the ground that some of the great players have for Delhi and for India. And I think just looking at the way they've enjoyed themselves, the smiles on their faces, and at the end of the day, the performance of some of these boys and girls has been incredible for us."

Coming to the Delhi Capitals School Cup, Modern School Barakhamba Road were crowned champions in both boys and girls categories after the girls beat DPS RK Puram by 133 runs and the boys defeated St Thomas School by 57 runs.

In the tournament, 16 schools participated in the boys' category and four in the girls' across multiple weeks of cricketing action. Through this initiative, Delhi Capitals made a contribution to Delhi's cricketing ecosystem. The DC School Cup - Delhi Capitals' flagship inter-school T20 tournament - celebrated the city's sporting identity while discovering next-generation talent, featuring BCCI-qualified officials, premium venues including Arun Jaitley Stadium and GMR Ground, and professional match-day setups and kits.

In the girls' final, Modern School Barakhamba Road beat DPS RK Puram by 133 runs to clinch the title. Batting first, opener Myra Rewal scored 83 off 53, and skipper Kashvi Kumar smashed 118 off 62 to take Modern to 240/2. Bowling with discipline, Avni Aggarwal took 1/12 as DPS managed 107/3 despite Vaibhavi Dudeja's 75* off 63.

In the boys' final, Modern School Barakhamba Road beat St Thomas School by 57 runs. Batting first, Tanmay Chaudhary starred with 118 off 65, and skipper Varun Sharma added 76 off 41 for 215/5. Modern then restricted St Thomas to 158/8 with Grihith Gumber's 3/43 and Tanmay's 1/15, making Modern double champions.

On the successful completion of the DC School Cup 2025, Sunil Gupta, CEO of Delhi Capitals, said, "Heartiest congratulations to Modern School Barakhamba Road for their remarkable double triumph in both boys' and girls' categories of the DC School Cup 2025. Seeing hundreds of young Delhi cricketers showcase their talent coming from various schools has been truly inspiring, breathing new life into school cricket in the city. The sight of these budding cricketers playing their finals at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium - smiles beaming ear to ear - made every effort worthwhile. We look forward to even greater participation next year, particularly from more girls' teams, as we continue to try and contribute to building Delhi's cricketing future."

DC School Cup 2025: Best Performers

Boys

Player of the Match (Final): Tanmay Chaudhary - 118 off 65 balls

Player of the Tournament: Tanmay Chaudhary - 583 runs

Best Batter: Tanmay Chaudhary - 583 runs

Best Bowler: Avyam Jain - 12 wickets

Girls

Player of the Match (Final): Kashvi Kumar - 118 off 62 balls

Player of the Tournament: Kashvi Kumar - 147 runs

Best Batter: Vaibhavi Dudeja - 127 runs

Best Bowler: Avni Aggarwal - 5 wickets. (ANI)

