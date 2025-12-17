DC School Cup: Modern School Barakhamba Road, Kulachi Hansraj Model School smash 300 plus in respective fixtures

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): DC School Cup edges closer towards knockout stages, Week 2 saw both Modern School Barakhamba Road (330/3) and Kulachi Hansraj (334/2) breach 300-run totals, with Tanmay Chaudhary, Abeer Nagpal and Varun Sharma showing hunger to bat long and pile up big runs, according to a release.

The girls' leg of the DC School Cup aims to provide valuable exposure to both boys and girls.

In the first match of the day, Modern School Barakhamba Road beat Air Force Bal Bharati School by 236 runs and continued to dominate the DC School Cup with another mammoth total, piling up 330/3 in 20 overs.

The huge score came on the back of a massive 231-run stand between Tanmay Chaudhary (143 off 52) and skipper Varun Sharma (158 off 65), who dealt mostly in boundaries.

In stark contrast, Air Force Bal Bharati failed to cross 100, finishing at 94/7 as Modern's bowlers, led by Avyam Jain (2/13) and Sidak Chandwani (2/18), delivered a tight and disciplined spell.

In the subsequent match, Kulachi Hansraj Model School beat The Indian School by 275 runs in a high-scoring yet one-sided contest. Batting first, Kulachi Hansraj went all guns blazing to reach 334/2, with all top four contributing.

Opener Ishan Aggarwal (73 off 23) and Tanishq Bisaiya (50 off 31) provided a solid base before skipper Garv Bhandari (101* off 44) and Arya Singh (89 off 24) powered the innings. In reply, Kulachi Hansraj bowled with great discipline to restrict The Indian School to 59/8 in 20 overs, with Anoop delivering an economical spell of 2/5 in 4 overs.

Week 2 of the DC School Cup has stood out for individual feats translating into team success. Tanmay Chaudhary has impressed with back-to-back big hundreds, including a splendid 228 off 74 against The Indian School, the first double ton of the tournament, which he backed up with another brilliant knock today.

Others also impressed with their knack for scoring big, notably Modern School Barakhamba Road skipper Varun Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 158* today, and Modern School Vasant Vihar captain Abeer Nagpal, who smashed 190 off 78 in a 110-run win over Salwan Public School on Tuesday.

With the ball, Modern School Barakhamba Road's Avyam Jain continued to show promise, claiming 5/11 in their massive 367-run win over The Indian School the previous day and bowling an effective 2/13 today.

Tomorrow (Thursday, December 18th, 2025) will mark the commencement of the girls' leg of the DC School Cup, as Cambridge School take on DPS Mathura Road in the opening fixture.

In the boys' DC School Cup, Modern School Barakhamba Road face Kulachi Hansraj Model School in what will act as an unofficial qualifier, with the winner set to top the group and seal a place in the semi-finals. (ANI)

