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Home / Sports / DC School Cup: Modern School Barakhamba’s captain Tanmay Chaudhary stars with 180 vs Sri Ram Global Delhi West; a look at opening week results

DC School Cup: Modern School Barakhamba’s captain Tanmay Chaudhary stars with 180 vs Sri Ram Global Delhi West; a look at opening week results

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ANI
Updated At : 06:21 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): In the opening match of the Delhi Capitals (DC) School Cup season, DPS Vasant Kunj (221/3) registered a commanding 99-run victory over GD Goenka Vasant Vihar (122/9).

DPS’s Advik P S Solanki smashed 110 off 61 balls, while Ahaan Garg claimed 4/25.

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Heritage X Gurgaon started their campaign with a 7-wicket win over GD Goenka High School Sohna Gurugram on 14 October, before their next match against Vasant Valley Vasant Kunj was abandoned due to rain. Heritage then beat St Xaviers High School by 63 runs, after defending a score of 159. Their highest scorer was Vihan Sharma, who smashed 71 off 46. They now have 5 points from their 3 outings so far this season.

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Modern School Barakhamba recorded two resounding victories in their campaign so far. In their opener, Vinayak Choudhary scored 72 (41) and then picked 2 wickets as Ryan Int Vasant Kunj were beaten by 124 runs. In their second match, against Sri Ram Global Delhi West, captain Tanmay Chaudhary scored 180 (69) while Vinayak Choudhary starred with the ball to finish with a haul of 4/4, as Modern School won by 227 runs.

Kulachi Hansraj Ashok Vihar also closed a big victory, beating Cambridge School Sriniwaspuri by 147 runs. Anoop Singh was the star for Kulachi Hansraj, scoring 73 off 46, as the team posted 243/6, and then bowled Cambridge School out for 96.

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Building on the overwhelming response from schools and players last year, the tournament returned on October 9 with a significantly expanded field of 38 teams - 32 boys’ and six girls’ teams and 66 matches across four venues, bringing the Delhi Capitals experience to more young cricketers across the region, according to a press release from DC.

The tournament has grown from 20 teams in 2025 to 38 teams in 2026, with an expanded league and knockout format culminating in the Final in early November. With four grounds this year, the DC School Cup will operate at a larger scale while maintaining consistency in matchday execution and presentation.

All schools will play in different coloured kits, and the tournament’s latter stages will feature live commentators, music and more, further elevating the experience for participating players and schools. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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