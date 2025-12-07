DT
Home / Sports / DCM DK Shivakumar cast his vote in Karnataka State Cricket Association Presidential election

DCM DK Shivakumar cast his vote in Karnataka State Cricket Association Presidential election

ANI
Updated At : 02:00 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar cast his vote in the elections to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) governing body held on Sunday. Shivakumar is a lifetime member of KSCA.

After casting his vote in the KSCA Presidential election, Shivakumar shared a post on X and wished the best of luck to all the candidates.

"Voted in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) election today in Bengaluru. Democracy strengthens cricket, and I wish the very best to all candidates committed to clean and progressive governance," Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka wrote on X.

https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/1997565024265720227

Earlier, the High Court of Karnataka permitted KN Shanth Kumar to contest the elections for the post of President of KSCA.

His nomination, which the Returning Officer rejected over non-payment of Rs 200 in dues, was cleared following the court's order.

With the court allowing his candidature, Shanth Kumar will now be in the fray for the top post in the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Venkatesh Prasad and KN Shanth Kumar were the two candidates in the fray for the Karnataka State Cricket Association presidential elections. However, during the scrutiny of nominations held on November 24, Shanth Kumar's nomination was declared invalid, the officials said, adding that Venkatesh Prasad, being the only candidate in the fray, was declared elected unopposed.

The High Court bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj, hearing a petition filed by KSCA challenging the letter written by the Returning Officer postponing the elections to December 30, had directed that the Karnataka State Cricket Association elections be held on December 7.

Returning to the Karnataka State Cricket Association after 12 years, Venkatesh Prasad had previously served as the vice-president of KSCA from 2010 to 2013. At that time, Anil Kumble was the president and Javagal Srinath was the secretary. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

