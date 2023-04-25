DC’s league of heroes

PTI

Hyderabad, April 24

Washington Sundar’s all-round effort went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad made heavy weather of a below-par chase to go down to Delhi Capitals by seven runs, their third defeat in a row in the IPL, here today.

The off-spin all-rounder Sundar (3/28) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/11) exposed the batting frailties of Delhi Capitals in the first half of the game to restrict them to 144/9 after David Warner opted to bat. But an inexplicable batting approach, in which SRH never looked to dominate, led to their downfall as they were restricted to 137/6.

Having lost half of their side for 85 runs in 14.1 overs, SRH’s recovery was led by Heinrich Klaasen (31 off 19 balls) and Sundar (24 not out off 15 balls).

But it did not prove enough as Anrich Nortje (2/33) dismissed his South African teammate before Mukesh Kumar bowled a terrific last over to defend 13 runs and hand Delhi their second consecutive win. Axar Patel also finished with two wickets.

Earlier, Axar (34) and Manish Pandey (34) formed a crucial partnership to get a competitive total for Delhi. After Delhi slipped from 57/2 to 62/5 and had their backs against the wall, Axar and Pandey added 69 runs for the sixth wicket.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 144/9 (Pandey 34, Axar 34; Bhuvneshwar 2/11, Sundar 3/28); Sunrisers Hyderabad: 137/6 (Agarwal 49, Klaasen 31; Axar 2/21). — PTI

MI look to tighten screws on Titans

Ahmedabad: Their three-game winning streak snapped after a loss to Punjab Kings, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to address their poor death bowling when they take on a resurgent Gujarat Titans here tomorrow. MI’s run was cut short by Punjab Kings with a 13-run win on Saturday. Mumbai conceded 96 runs in the final five overs to allow PBKS post 214/8. It was the pace quartet of Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green and Jofra Archer who were put under the pump as all of them conceded more than 40 runs in their quota of overs.