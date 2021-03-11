Kuldeep’s 4-for hands Delhi Capitals crucial four-wicket win over Kolkata

Mumbai, April 28
Delhi Capitals survived a scare before recording a comfortable four-wicket victory over a lacklustre Kolkata Knight Riders here today and kept their IPL playoffs qualification hopes alive.
Chasing an easy target of 147, DC were 84/5 and 113/6 at various stages of the innings before Rovman Powell (33 not out) once again displayed his big-hitting prowess to get DC past the target with an over to spare. The hero of the win certainly was Kuldeep Yadav, with a game-changing 4/14 when KKR batted.
Defending a total of 146 wasn’t easy but Umesh Yadav (3/24) did try his best as he started brilliantly with a diving return catch off the very first delivery of the DC innings to sent Prithvi Shaw (0) back. David Warner (42 off 26 balls) was in fine touch, adding 65 for the third wicket with Lalit Yadav (22 off 22 balls), as DC cruised along at 82/2. But it soon became 84/5 as both the set batters were removed in quick succession and KKR were allowed to come back into the game.
Brief scores: KKR: 146/9 in 20 overs (Rana 57; Yadav 4/14); DC: 150/6 in 19 overs (Warner 42; Yadav 3/24).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors