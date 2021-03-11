Kuldeep’s 4-for hands Delhi Capitals crucial four-wicket win over Kolkata

PTI

Mumbai, April 28

Delhi Capitals survived a scare before recording a comfortable four-wicket victory over a lacklustre Kolkata Knight Riders here today and kept their IPL playoffs qualification hopes alive.

Chasing an easy target of 147, DC were 84/5 and 113/6 at various stages of the innings before Rovman Powell (33 not out) once again displayed his big-hitting prowess to get DC past the target with an over to spare. The hero of the win certainly was Kuldeep Yadav, with a game-changing 4/14 when KKR batted.

Defending a total of 146 wasn’t easy but Umesh Yadav (3/24) did try his best as he started brilliantly with a diving return catch off the very first delivery of the DC innings to sent Prithvi Shaw (0) back. David Warner (42 off 26 balls) was in fine touch, adding 65 for the third wicket with Lalit Yadav (22 off 22 balls), as DC cruised along at 82/2. But it soon became 84/5 as both the set batters were removed in quick succession and KKR were allowed to come back into the game.

Brief scores: KKR: 146/9 in 20 overs (Rana 57; Yadav 4/14); DC: 150/6 in 19 overs (Warner 42; Yadav 3/24).