DDCA asks BCCI to shift India-Sri Lanka ODI from Delhi: Source

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) have officially requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to shift the India vs Sri Lanka ODI out of the national capital, said a DDCA source.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour India next month for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series. The ODI series is set to begin on December 13 in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, followed by the second match in Bengaluru and the third in Ahmedabad.

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However, a DDCA source has told ANI that the association has requested the BCCI to shift the match, citing ongoing ground renovations and unfavourable weather conditions in Delhi during December, which would make it difficult to host the ODI.

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“We have officially requested the BCCI that we can't host the India vs Sri Lanka ODI on 13 December because our ground is under renovation, and there is also a weather issue in the same month. We are not in a condition to organise a match in December. We requested the board with the same. Also, in December we have a weather issue in the capital, so let's see what outcome we get, but for now we can't host that ODI match,” said the DDCA source.

After the ODIs, India and Sri Lanka will then face off in a three-match T20I series, with matches scheduled in Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune.

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Team India are currently touring New Zealand after securing a 3-2 victory in the five-match T20I series. The Shubman Gill-led side will now take on the hosts in a five-match ODI series, beginning at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, followed by a two-match Test series. (ANI)

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