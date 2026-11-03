DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / DDCA asks BCCI to shift India-Sri Lanka ODI from Delhi: Source

DDCA asks BCCI to shift India-Sri Lanka ODI from Delhi: Source

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:52 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) have officially requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to shift the India vs Sri Lanka ODI out of the national capital, said a DDCA source.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour India next month for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series. The ODI series is set to begin on December 13 in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, followed by the second match in Bengaluru and the third in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

However, a DDCA source has told ANI that the association has requested the BCCI to shift the match, citing ongoing ground renovations and unfavourable weather conditions in Delhi during December, which would make it difficult to host the ODI.

Advertisement

“We have officially requested the BCCI that we can't host the India vs Sri Lanka ODI on 13 December because our ground is under renovation, and there is also a weather issue in the same month. We are not in a condition to organise a match in December. We requested the board with the same. Also, in December we have a weather issue in the capital, so let's see what outcome we get, but for now we can't host that ODI match,” said the DDCA source.

After the ODIs, India and Sri Lanka will then face off in a three-match T20I series, with matches scheduled in Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune.

Advertisement

Team India are currently touring New Zealand after securing a 3-2 victory in the five-match T20I series. The Shubman Gill-led side will now take on the hosts in a five-match ODI series, beginning at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, followed by a two-match Test series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts