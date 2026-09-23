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Home / Sports / DDCA Director Vikas Katyal appointed manager of Indian cricket team for West Indies series

DDCA Director Vikas Katyal appointed manager of Indian cricket team for West Indies series

Katyal to manage Team India during three ODIs and five T20Is in the upcoming home series against the West Indies

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:00 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Vikas Katyal has been appointed manager of the Indian cricket team for its upcoming home series against the West Indies. Image credit/Instagram @_vikas_katyal_
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Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Vikas Katyal has been appointed manager of the Indian cricket team for its upcoming home series against the West Indies.

The series will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals (T20Is) to be played across various cities in India.

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Katyal’s appointment is a significant recognition for the DDCA and Delhi’s cricket administration at the national level.

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“This is a proud occasion for the entire DDCA fraternity, as one of its directors has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the Indian cricket team. DDCA congratulates Katyal on this prestigious appointment and wishes him and Team India every success for the West Indies series to be played in India,” the DDCA said in a statement.

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