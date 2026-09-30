DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / DDCA hosts MCC Laws Of Cricket Workshop In Delhi

DDCA hosts MCC Laws Of Cricket Workshop In Delhi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:22 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) hosted a special MCC Laws of Cricket Workshop in Delhi for the Association’s umpires, ahead of the New Laws of Cricket taking effect from October 1, 2026.

The workshop was conducted by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the Laws of Cricket, led by Fraser Stewart, Head of Cricket, MCC, and Jonny Singer, MCC. The session covered the changes introduced in the new edition of the Laws, featuring practical video examples and an interactive Q&A with DDCA’s umpires and officials, according to a press release.

Advertisement

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the new MCC Laws of Cricket app, now available in Hindi. The app is available in multiple languages such as Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Kannada, and others, making the Laws of Cricket more accessible to cricket officials, fans and viewers across India.

Advertisement

Fraser Stewart, Head of Cricket, MCC, said: “We are delighted to be in Delhi and to engage with the DDCA's umpires ahead of the new Laws coming into effect on October 1. The practical nature of the session allowed us to discuss the changes and how they will apply on the field. We are also very pleased to launch the MCC Laws of Cricket app in Hindi, helping make the Laws more widely available for everyone that follows and loves this sport deeply in India."

Shyam Sharma, Director, DDCA, said: "We are thankful to Rohan Jaitley, President, DDCA for their support in bringing this MCC initiative to Delhi. Hosting the MCC team is extremely beneficial for our umpires as they get to enhance their understanding of the Laws and align with global standards. We will continue to take ahead these initiatives further with ICC, BCCI and the other boards, in strengthening officiating standards in Delhi cricket."

Advertisement

Key changes include:

- Standardised Equipment for Women’s & Junior Cricket: New, tighter size and weight tolerances for cricket balls, with standardised Size 1, 2 and 3 categories

- Laminated Type D Bats Permitted: Type D laminated bats will be allowed in most adult/open-age cricket, subject to the relevant governing body’s regulations.

- Final Over of the Day Must Be Completed: The final over of the day will continue to its completion even if a wicket falls, provided playing conditions remain fit.

- Clearer Rules Around Running & Boundary Catches: Batters can abandon a run without penalty unless the short running is deliberate, while the “bunny hop” technique for boundary catches has been removed.

- Greater Clarity on Overthrows, Dead Ball & Dismissals: The Laws formally define overthrows, clarify when a ball is “finally settled,” and provide clearer guidance on wicketkeeper positioning, Hit wicket, run-outs and stumpings.

The New Laws of Cricket will officially come into effect on October 1, 2026. The Delhi programme forms part of MCC’s wider India visit, with similar engagements scheduled in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts