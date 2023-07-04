DDCA prez, secy at loggerheads

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 3

With just months to go for the ODI World Cup, infighting within the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has come to the fore. In a press conference, former Delhi Ranji player and director Sanjay Bharadwaj and life member Naveen Jindal have claimed that president Rohan Jaitley has been running the DDCA like his personal fiefdom.

Bharadwaj accused Jaitley of appointing a new ombudsman to stall a sexual harassment complaint and usurping Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma’s right as the secretary. “The lady sent in a sexual harassment complaint through mail on February 22 and the then ombudsman, Justice (retd) Indu Malhotra, resigned without initiating an enquiry. Jaitley then appoints Justice (retd) MM Kumar as the new ombudsman,” Bharadwaj said. “It is the general body that appoints the ombudsman and not the president. How can Jaitley call the special general body to ratify the name of Justice Kumar as the new ombudsman?” he said.

This was on a day when Verma approached the Delhi High Court with a petition challenging the holding of the SGM and a prayer for appointing an administrator to run the body. Former DDCA counsel Gautam Dutta claimed that Jaitley is trying to stall the proceedings against himself.