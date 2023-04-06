De Villiers happy to see Kohli relaxed

PTI

Mumbai, April 5

Former South Africa captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore legend AB de Villiers said Virat Kohli appears relaxed and happy this season after giving up the captaincy roles with the IPL franchise and the national team.

Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 82 to power his side to an eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their opener, stepped down from the RCB captaincy after the 2021 season.

“I have not seen much change. The technique looks solid, he has got good balance at the crease. He is still that busy player with a lot of energy at the wicket,” de Villiers said.

“I just feel, this season he has come in looking really fresh. I have seen some of his interviews where he is laughing more than ever. I think letting the captaincy go played a big role in him relaxing,” he added.

“He was a fantastic captain but he did it for a long period both internationally and also at the IPL which can be daunting. You never get time off to chill or spend with family or have a laugh with some friends. I think that is his mantra for this season, just to go out and have fun, keep smiling,” he added.

“When he is having fun, that natural talent takes over and he scores runs at ease. I think the best is yet to come and we are going to see some fireworks,” he added.