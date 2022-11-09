De Villiers OK with Suryakumar Yadav comparisons

PTI

New Delhi, November 8

The world’s No. 1 T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav may term his comparison with AB de Villiers ‘premature’, but the original ‘Mr 360 degree’ finds it quite fair.

Yadav has set the T20 World Cup on fire with 225 runs from five matches at a staggering strike rate of 193.97, hitting three fifties. He has awed experts and fans with his range of strokes.

Amid constant talk of his ABD-like playing style, Yadav recently said there can be only one ‘Mr 360’, but de Villiers himself begged to differ. “I am very happy for Surya. I never saw this happening, the way he is playing,” said de Villiers. Asked if this is the right time to compare Yadav with him, de Villiers said: “Yes... The only thing he will have to concentrate on is his consistency.”

#Cricket