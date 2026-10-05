Deaf Kolkata Warriors crowned champions of IDCA 7th T20 Deaf Indian Premier League 2026 in Tirupati

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) concluded the 7th T20 Deaf Indian Premier League 2026 in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, with the Deaf Kolkata Warriors being crowned champions after four days of competitive cricket featuring eight teams from across India.

The championship commenced with an opening ceremony featuring the introduction of the eight team captains, a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and the felicitation of distinguished guests and supporters, before the teams took to the field for four days of competitive T20 cricket, as per a release.

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Hosted in association with the Deaf Cricket Association of Andhra Pradesh (DCAAP), the championship was held from October 1 to 4, 2026, at KVS Sports Park Cricket Ground, Thummala Gunta, Tirupati. The tournament brought together deaf cricketers from across the country, providing a national platform to demonstrate their sporting ability, competitive spirit and commitment to the game.

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The Deaf Bangalore Badshahs finished as the runners-up, putting up a strong performance throughout the championship before finishing second in the tournament.

The closing ceremony and post-match presentation brought together players, officials, supporters, sponsors and distinguished guests to celebrate the achievements of the participating teams and recognise outstanding individual performances during the championship.

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Speaking at the conclusion of the tournament, Sumit Jain, President, Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), expressed his appreciation to the players, officials, partners and stakeholders who contributed to the successful conduct of the championship.

The tournament also saw several individual performances being recognised through awards. Aman Chouksey of the Deaf Bangalore Badshahs was named Player of the Series and also received the Best Bowler of the Series and Highest Wicket-Taker awards.

The championship featured eight teams, namely Deaf Hyderabad Eagles, Deaf Bangalore Badshahs, Deaf Lucknow Giants, Deaf Delhi Bulls, Deaf Mumbai Stars, Deaf Kolkata Warriors, Deaf Punjab Lions and Deaf Chennai Blasters, bringing together leading deaf cricketers from different parts of India.

The closing ceremony was attended by Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, Assembly Coordinator, Chandragiri Constituency, Chittoor, and Madan Mohan, General Manager, Hotel Pai Viceroy, Tirupati, as Guests of Honour.

IDCA expressed its gratitude to the Deaf Cricket Association of Andhra Pradesh (DCAAP) and its General Secretary Challagali Raghu for supporting the hosting of the championship in Andhra Pradesh.

The association also acknowledged the support of its principal sponsor, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla and the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, for their continued support towards deaf cricket and the creation of greater opportunities for deaf athletes.

The championship received support from KFC India, Kaizzen, Impact Research & Measurement Pvt. Ltd., RB Foundation and Kences Constructions Pvt. Ltd.

IDCA also acknowledged the support and cooperation of institutions and stakeholders associated with the development of deaf cricket, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC), Asian Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA), Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), Deaf Cricket Association of Andhra Pradesh (DCAAP) and Differently Abled Cricket Council of Andhra Pradesh (DACCAP).

The championship reinforced the importance of sustained competitive opportunities for deaf cricketers and the role of inclusive sporting platforms in enabling athletes to compete, develop and represent their abilities at the highest levels.

As the 7th T20 Deaf Indian Premier League concluded, IDCA thanked all eight participating teams, players, match officials, umpires, scorers, interpreters, commentators, volunteers, ground staff, support staff and the organising committee for their contribution to the successful conduct of the championship.

The individual award winners were:

Player of the Match – Final: Jitan Nayak, Deaf Kolkata Warriors

Best Batter of the Series: Krrish Manish Prajapati, Deaf Kolkata Warriors

Best Bowler of the Series: Aman Chouksey, Deaf Bangalore Badshahs

Player of the Series: Aman Chouksey, Deaf Bangalore Badshahs

Super Sixes Award: Deepak Lamba, Deaf Mumbai Stars

Best Wicketkeeper: Umar Ashraf, Deaf Kolkata Warriors

Highest Wicket-Taker: Aman Chouksey, Deaf Bangalore Badshahs

Best Fielder of the Series: Venu Siliveru, Deaf Bangalore Badshahs

Fastest of the Series: Samiullah Pathan, Deaf Lucknow Giants. (ANI)

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