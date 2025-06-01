Debutants Manisha Naik, Malavika, Priyadharshini dream of more Blue Tigresses caps

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 1 (ANI): As the Blue Tigresses faced Uzbekistan in the first of two FIFA Women's International Friendlies, three youngsters got a taste of what international football at the highest level was actually about - Manisha Naik, Malavika P, and Priyadharshini Selladurai, according to AIFF website.

While Manisha and Malavika made their India debuts as part of the starting XI, Priyadharshini got her first cap when she replaced Dangmei Grace in the 74th minute.

For Manisha Naik, May 30, will forever be etched in memory. "I was really happy and proud when I got the call-up. It felt surreal. But I was also nervous, wondering how I would perform in my first match. Thankfully, the seniors supported me and helped me settle in," she said.

Her rise has been steady and impressive - seven goals for Sports Odisha in the 2022-23 Odisha Women's League, followed by a standout season with Nita FA in the 2024-25 IWL, where she netted a brace against HOPS FC.

While India didn't clinch the win on her debut, Manisha's perspective remained positive. "We tried to give our best, but the match didn't go our way. Still, we'll come back stronger. We've seen how Uzbekistan play and will use that experience to prepare better for the next game," she said.

At age 21, Malavika P from Kasargod, Kerala, is known for her pace and creativity on the wing. Her footballing journey has been one of steady rise. Starting from sub-junior levels, she worked her way in women's football in her state, even being named the Best Female Player of 2024 in Kerala by the Kerala Football Association. Thereafter, she worked her way to Sethu FC, where she has played a crucial role in the 2024-25 season.

"There were people in my own village who criticised me for playing football, but my mother stood by me through it all. She's my strength. So is my coach and family, they've been my backbone, and it's because of their support that I'm here today," she shared.

Looking back at her international debut, she said, "It's my first match for India, and honestly, I don't even know how to put this feeling into words. I'm just so happy and proud. It's like a dream come true. We played well, but this is football anything can happen. What matters now is that we come back stronger."

When Priyadharshini Selladurai pulled on the Indian jersey for the first time, it was more than just a personal milestone, it was a moment of pride for her village, her family, and every young girl who dares to dream. The 22-year-old midfielder from Savalakaran village in Tiruchirappalli became the first-ever player from her community to represent India at the senior level.

"It's exciting that my dream is coming true. I've been waiting for this chance to wear the India jersey and represent my country," she said. Her football journey began back in sixth standard when her school coach, V Muthukumar, encouraged her to pursue the sport despite societal barriers.

Already a top scorer in the 2024 Kerala State League, a Khelo India representative for Tamil Nadu, and part of the IWL runners-up team with Gokulam Kerala, Priyadharshini is determined to inspire the next generation: "I'll work hard and do my best to represent the country. I hope my story inspires more girls back home to chase their dreams, too." (ANI)

