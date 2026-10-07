Decided to leave without waiting for any further broken promises: Ronaldo breaks silence over Portugal camp exit

Dubai [UAE], October 7 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence over his sudden departure from the Portugese national camp, which has created major controversy in the footballing world, insisting that he remains available for the national team while detailing his disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus.

The Al Nassr star left the national team camp early after a breakdown in communication with Jesus over his role in the current squad came under question during the UEFA Nations League.

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The 41-year-old Portugese legend waspart of Al Nassr's trophy-winning set-up when Jesus was the manager of the Saudi club.

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Tensions between Ronaldo and the coaching staff reached their peak when Portugal played Norway.

Ahead of the match, Cristiano was instructed to warm up with expectations of featuring in the later half of the contest. However, Jorge eventually decided against bringing Cristiano to the pitch, leaving the legendary striker frustrated on the bench.

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While Jorge claimed that Cristiano was benched due to tactical reasons, it only added to the growing rift between the once-close coach-player pair.

"If I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals, I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team," Ronaldo wrote in a detailed Instagram post, following the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Explaining his decision to leave the squad, Ronaldo said he was unhappy after being left on the bench despite warming up during the match.

"Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from half-time onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn't called on," Ronaldo said. "The manager had broken his word to me."

Ronaldo and Jesus, who previously worked together at Al Nassr, subsequently held a meeting that was also attended by Saudi Pro League club sporting director Simao Coutinho.

According to Ronaldo, it was agreed during the meeting that Jesus would publicly clarify the situation, with an eight-point plan prepared outlining what would be said.

Ronaldo said he did not ask Jesus to apologise but felt the coach's subsequent comments did not correspond with what had been discussed behind closed doors.

"It was the second time he had broken his word to me," Ronaldo said. "I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises."

Jesus, however, denied on Sunday that such an agreement had been reached with Ronaldo, while leaving the door open for the forward's return to the Portugal squad.

Ronaldo also apologised to his teammates and the Portuguese people for his departure from the camp and said he would accept any punishment handed down by the Portuguese Football Federation.

The Portugal captain and the country's record appearance holder and leading goalscorer also addressed speculation that his international career could end with a farewell appearance.

"I have heard a great deal of talk about farewell matches, that I must have a dignified farewell and that the Federation wants to give me that opportunity. I learned in life, often hungry and with nothing to eat, that no one gives anything to anyone.

"I can promise all my fans, naturally and especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that. But when I think of the national team, what I really think of is competing.

"That is what I thought on the day I was given the news of my father's death. I was at a camp with our national team, and I decided to stay there until the end of the match the following day. I did for the country what I would never do for any club."

Ronaldo's latest statement puts to rest immediate speculation over his future in the Portugese national team, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner making it clear that he remains focused on competing for the national team rather than simply receiving a farewell. (ANI)

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