Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin opined that if Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) marquee buy and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green fails to deliver his four overs with the ball, the franchise should cut two crores rupees from his pay.

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Green, who was roped in by KKR for Rs 25.20 crores, will be one of the players to watch out for in the ongoing season when the three-time champions start off their campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 29 in Mumbai. As he joins the KKR franchise, a lot of eyes will be on Green, who has not been in the best form over the last few months.

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During the T20 World Cup, aside from managing a meagre 24 runs in three innings with the best score of 21, Green bowled just three overs in the tournament across two games and got one wicket. Even during his recent Sheffield Shield appearance for Western Australia against New South Wales (NSW), where he scored a century, Green did not bowl a single over.

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In the Pakistan T20Is preceding the World Cup, he bowled four overs across two matches and took just one wicket. During the 2025/26 Ashes, Green could take just four wickets, bowling only 61.5 overs across five matches and nine innings and averaging 70.75. The lanky pace bowling all-rounder is heading into the IPL without many wickets and bowling time behind him.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Ashwin said, "There is a question about Cameron Green. Will Cricket Australia allow him to bowl all four overs? That is also a possibility. In this scenario, the Australian board is saying to Green that he can play in the IPL, but Test cricket is very important for us, so you can play only this much of workload," said Ashwin.

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Ashwin put forward that the IPL teams should have the right to deduct the player's money if they do not deliver as per the expectation, especially with the ball.

"IPL teams also should have an opportunity where if he bowls only two overs, then they should deduct 2 crores. Why not? If he is not able to deliver his four overs, then you should have the right to cut their money, right? When you came into the IPL auction, the expectation was that you would bowl all four overs, and also bat. If there is no restriction on bowling, then great, but if there is restriction, the team should be allowed to cut from the contract money," he said.

"Imagine if you are Shah Rukh Khan, and you have paid 25 crores for a player. But then he comes and says that, 'Sir, I will bowl only one over today, or bowl only 10 balls a day'. How will you feel?" he added. (ANI)

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