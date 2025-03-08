Deep Dasgupta backs India but predicts tough battle against Black Caps in ICC Champions Trophy final

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): As India gears up to face New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, former cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes the contest will be India's toughest challenge yet. While backing Rohit Sharma and his team to have the upper hand, Dasgupta acknowledged New Zealand's strength and ability to execute their plans effectively.

Speaking to ANI, Dasgupta highlighted India's well-rounded squad and the balanced performances they have displayed throughout the tournament.

"India can't be more balanced than this. The way everyone is playing, they are looking extremely strong but New Zealand is a tough side. They always come prepared, and their players are disciplined and capable of executing their plans. It will be a close contest, but I still keep India ahead," he said.

He further emphasized the significance of the match against the Kiwis, pointing out their experience of playing in Dubai and their familiarity with the Indian team.

"The biggest game will be against New Zealand--there's no doubt about that. They have played against India, they have played in Dubai, and they have faced this Indian team before. So, it will be a close encounter," Dasgupta added.

With India eyeing another major ICC title, all eyes will be on how they counter the challenge posed by New Zealand in what promises to be a high-stakes final.

India is undefeated in the tournament so far, and the Kiwis have looked rock solid with bat and ball under Mitchell Santner's captaincy.

The clash promises to be an epic sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, which New Zealand won. Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

India claimed last week's contest against the Kiwis by 44 runs, after posting 249 runs from their 50 overs and restricting New Zealand to 205 runs all out in the 46th over. While there's been a lot of focus on spin bowlers stepping up in the UAE, it was Matt Henry who starred with the ball for the Black Caps, claiming 5/42 off eight overs, in an innings where Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a 79 off 98 balls.

Kane Williamson fought valiantly for the Kiwis with an 81 (120 balls), but couldn't find support in the middle order. India's spinners combined for nine wickets, led by 'secret weapon' Varun Chakaravarthy, taking 5/42 - coincidentally the exact figures as Henry for the Kiwis - in what was just the 33-year-old leg-spinner's second One Day International.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy. (ANI)

