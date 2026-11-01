Deepa Malik, Satya Prakash declare 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship open

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): India's first woman Paralympic medallist and Padma Shri, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee Deepa Malik on Sunday inaugurated the 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, East Delhi, being held alongside the 47th World Armwrestling Championship from October 26 to November 7, 2026.

Malik is presently serving as the sub-regional representative for South Asia on the Executive Board of the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and is a former President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). She is the winner of five President of India awards, 68 national and state medals and 23 international medals, according to a press release from the World Para Armwrestling Championship.

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Satya Prakash Sangwan (S. P. Sangwan), Vice-President of the Paralympic Committee of India and former Chef de Mission for India's contingent at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, joined Malik for the inauguration, as para-athletes from around the world gathered for the first day of para competition.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Deepa Malik said, "My heartiest welcome to each one of you to India, my country. I want to express my heartiest gratitude to Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI), Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF) and Co-founder of Pro Panja League, who introduced me to Assen Hadjitodorov, President, World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), and Mircea Simionescu-Simicel, General Secretary, WAF. They may lead the World Armwrestling Federation, but to me they have become friends, my extended family. That is the main aim of sport: to create friendships, break barriers, go beyond boundaries and become one heart. This is the real sporting spirit, embracing each other's cultures and learning from one another each time we go to a different country to compete."

She added, "More than 60 countries are present, and more than 400 para-athletes have come together from different parts of the world. This speaks very highly of the focus of our government and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wants to see a new India as an inclusive India, one that celebrates development for all, gives equal opportunities and is creating an inclusive sports ecosystem. I was personally present in Bulgaria when India was handed the responsibility to host these championships, and I am happy to see it come to life. I am grateful to Preeti Jhangiani and Parvinn Dabass, Co-founder, Pro Panja League, for creating this beautiful event in India, bringing global glory and placing India in sporting history as a host of world-level para sport events."

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Malik further said, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the volunteers, administrators and the media who have come together to support para sport, and now para armwrestling, which is becoming such a popular sport. Being an athlete myself, this is a personal joy and a moment of celebration for me. It is also festival time in India, and within days we will celebrate Diwali, so my season's greetings to one and all. I wish everyone a very good sporting event. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

Satya Prakash Sangwan said, "The arrangements here are excellent, and it is wonderful to see so many countries coming to India to participate. I feel truly fortunate to be part of this occasion. I thank all the organisers, particularly Preeti Jhangiani, for conducting such a well-organised championship, and I wish all the participants the very best."

The World Para Armwrestling Championship features the Left Arm (All Para) events on Sunday, followed by the Right Arm (All Para) events on Monday. The 47th World Armwrestling Championship and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship 2026 continue until 7 November at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, East Delhi. (ANI)

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