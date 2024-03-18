Deepika tops Olympics and World Cup trials

PTI

Sonipat, March 17

Former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari, who missed the entire season last year after becoming mother in December 2022, topped the selection trials for the upcoming World Cups and Paris Olympics here today.

The three-time Olympian, who marked her return by winning two gold medals at the Asia Cup in February, made the cut along with Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari in the four-member squad. Former youth world champion Komalika came in at the expense of Simranjeet Kaur.

Making a comeback after 20 months, the 29-year-old rallied to defeat Simranjeet in a four-setter to clinch gold at the Baghdad leg of the Asia Cup.

India are yet to secure a quota in the women’s section for the Paris Olympics and the third stage of the World Cup in Antalya on June 18-23 will be the final qualifying event before the Games.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, who has secured the only Paris Olympics quota for India so far, topped the men’s recurve section. Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Mrinal Chauhan are the other members of the men’s recurve squad. Chauhan is the only change from the Asia Cup Leg 1 squad, coming in place of Parth Salunkhe.