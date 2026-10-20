Deepthi Jeevanji clinches gold in Aichi-Nagoya, sets Asian Para Games record in women’s 400m T20 event

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 20 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji clinched gold in the women’s 400m T20 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games, setting a new Games record with a time of 56.36 seconds on Tuesday.

Jeevanji’s medal marked India’s fifth gold medal and the first for Day 2 of the Para Asian Games.

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The Paris 2024 Paralympics bronze medallist dominated the race, finishing more than two seconds ahead of her closest competitor, Japan’s Niina Kanno, who secured silver for Japan in 58.92 seconds.

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Japan’s Akane Kato secured the bronze medal with a time of 1:00.26.

Earlier today, para table tennis player Bhavina Patel secured a bronze medal after facing a 3-0 defeat to China's Zhang Bian in the Women's Singles Class 4-5 semi-finals.

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Patel, a silver medallist at the 2020 Paralympics, bowed out of the singles competition after suffering a 7-11, 5-11, 7-11 defeat to China’s Zhang Bian in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, in para badminton, India’s mixed SL3-SU5 pair of Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass assured themselves of a medal by advancing to the semifinals. The duo defeated their Thai duo of Srinavakul Chanida and Teamarrom Siripong 21-15, 21-14 in straight games in just 25 minutes in the quarterfinals.

Indian para archers Harvinder Singh, Bhawna, Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag, Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective individual events at the 2026 Asian Para Games. Harvinder progressed in the men’s recurve event, while Bhawna advanced in the women’s recurve category.

All four Indian compound archers — Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag, Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami — also secured quarterfinal berths, marking a strong showing for the Indian contingent in the elimination rounds. (ANI)

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