Deepti hails ‘magical bowler’ Harmanpreet

PTI

Mumbai, December 23

India’s Deepti Sharma today hailed Harmanpreet Kaur for being a “magical bowler” on a tough third day of the ongoing Test against Australia, after the skipper provided two crucial breakthroughs to provide some relief to her side.

Oz eyeing 200 or more on final day Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry hoped an overall lead in excess of 200 should hold her side in good stead given there is just a day’s play left in this game. “That comes down to how long is left and how many runs we have put on the board. But it really matters how long we have got to then bowl at India,” Perry said. “Positively speaking, if we can get close to over a 200-run lead, I think that at least keeps us in the game. Perry said having a clear plan with the bat helped them big time. “We are just growing into this Test match and adjusting to the conditions as we have gone,” she said.

The visitors wiped off India’s 187-run first-innings lead through Tahlia McGrath’s second fifty (73) in the game and Ellyse Perry’s 45 and skipper Alyssa Healy contributing with 32.

As the Indian bowlers were unable to impose themselves, Kaur came into the attack in the final session and struck immediately to remove both McGrath and Healy.

“Harry di has a golden arm. She always takes a wicket whenever she comes on to bowl,” Deepti said after the conclusion of third day’s play. “She is always ready (to bowl). Everyone was bowling but we needed a magical bowler who could get a wicket since the partnership had lasted for a long time. We also got some momentum,” she added.

She said it would be crucial to strike early on the final day. “The aim will be to take their remaining five wickets as soon as we can in the first half itself — lesser the target the better it would be for us,” she said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Mumbai