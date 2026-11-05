New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): India's Deepti Sharma, Australia's Annabel Sutherland and Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary have been nominated for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October 2026 following their impressive performances across international cricket during the month.

Deepti and Sutherland, two of the leading all-rounders in women's cricket, have been recognised for their contributions with both bat and ball, while Mostary earned her nomination after producing a record-breaking century against Australia in the ODI series, according to the ICC.

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Deepti enjoyed an impressive month during India's white-ball assignments against Zimbabwe, contributing with both departments across the T20I and ODI series.

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The 29-year-old's standout performance came in the second ODI in Vadodara, where she scored her second career ODI century and picked up three wickets to help India register a comprehensive 121-run victory and seal the three-match series.

She also made a valuable contribution in the T20I series, scoring a quickfire 49 in the opening match in Raipur to help India secure victory. The experienced all-rounder went on to pick up two more wickets during the remaining matches as India completed a series sweep.

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Her consistent performances across both formats made her one of India's key contributors during the month.

Bangladesh batter Mostary, meanwhile, earned recognition for her historic effort against Australia in Brisbane, where she registered the highest individual score by a Bangladesh women's cricketer in ODI history.

The right-handed batter smashed 118 off 134 deliveries, including 18 boundaries, to help Bangladesh post 220/6 in the opening ODI against Australia.

Although Bangladesh failed to win the match and eventually lost the three-match series, Mostary finished with 129 runs at an average of 43, underlining her importance to the side.

Sutherland completed the nominations after another productive month for Australia, delivering impactful performances in the ODI series against Bangladesh and the T20I series against New Zealand.

The 25-year-old made an immediate impact in the opening ODI against Bangladesh, claiming four wickets before scoring an unbeaten 25 to help Australia secure a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

She also produced an unbeaten 74 in the series finale against Bangladesh, guiding Australia through their chase while taking two wickets. Sutherland finished the three-match ODI series with 99 runs and six wickets.

She subsequently picked up a wicket and scored 19 runs across the two completed T20Is against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, India's Shafali Verma was named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for September following her impressive all-round contributions during India's successful campaigns at the Women's Asia Cup and the 2026 Asian Games.

The October nominees will now compete for the monthly honour following their performances for their respective national teams. (ANI)

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