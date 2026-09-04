Deepti Sharma backs India’s balanced squad ahead of Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash vs Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], September 4 (ANI): India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has backed her side’s balanced squad ahead of their high-profile Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan, while also lauding the emergence of young talents in the team, according to the ICC website.

Both teams are set to play at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

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Ahead of the crucial fixture, Deepti Sharma said the Indian team is performing well and looks balanced across both batting and bowling departments.

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"The whole team is performing well. If you look at the bowling unit or the batting unit, based on today's game, I think both aspects are balanced," she said as quoted by the ICC website.

India have enjoyed an impressive start to their Asia Cup 2026 campaign, with several key players delivering standout performances. The 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup champions remain unbeaten after two matches against Thailand and Hong Kong, China, securing convincing 94-run and 137-run victories respectively to move to the top of Group A. Their win over Hong Kong, China also saw Smriti Mandhana rewrite several records in women’s cricket.

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On the other hand, Pakistan have secured a 35-run victory over Thailand in their only Asia Cup fixture so far. Muneeba Ali led the batting effort with a composed 54 off 52 balls, while Sadia Iqbal (3/11) and Tuba Hassan (2/17) stood out with the ball.

Deepti also praised the strength of Pakistan's bowling attack, particularly spinners Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal, who are ranked seventh and ninth respectively in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings.

"Our team is good, and their (Pakistan) bowlers are also good. But we also know that, but we keep our focus on our strengths. We want to play a good brand of cricket, and that's where our focus lies," she said.

On the head-to-head record between India and Pakistan, Deepti acknowledged India's historical advantage but stressed the importance of focusing on the process.

"Wherever we have won against them, whether it is the Asia Cup or whatever matches we have played, we are always one step ahead of them. It all boils down to how much good cricket we can play as a team against them. That's what we would wish for," she said.

India hold a dominant 14-3 head-to-head record over Pakistan in Women’s T20Is.

Deepti also highlighted the emergence of young talent in the Indian setup, particularly Women’s T20I top-ranked bowler Sree Charani.

“Charani is a very good talent. She is number one in the rankings. She has performed very well in the last year. And the way she turns the ball, unbelievable. It's not easy to play for a batter," according to the ICC.

The Indian spinner made her India debut against England in April 2025 and has continued to progress over the past year. She has claimed 73 wickets in 48 matches and emerged as one of India’s key performers, including a strong showing at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Deepti also praised 24-year-old Prema Rawat for making the most of her limited opportunities and being ready to deliver whenever called upon. She added that she supports Rawat by sharing her experience both on the field and in the nets.

"Same with Prema (Rawat). She has hardly played in so many matches, but whenever she gets a chance to bowl, she is always ready to step up. She is always ready to give breakthroughs to the team. I help her as much as I can, on the ground or in the nets. I share my experience with her whenever I can," she said.

Rawat made her India debut against South Africa at the Women’s T20 World Cup after impressing in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). She played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament-winning 2026 campaign and has so far taken two wickets in three matches for India. (ANI)

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