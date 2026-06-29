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Home / Sports / Deepti Sharma becomes all-time leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket

Deepti Sharma becomes all-time leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket

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ANI
Updated At : 01:38 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 29 (ANI): India spinner Deepti Sharma etched her name into the record books during India's must-win Women's T20 World Cup clash against Australia, becoming the highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket history.

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She reached the milestone by dismissing Australian opener Beth Mooney, who miscued a slog sweep and was caught by Radha Yadav at long-on.

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The dismissal took Deepti Sharma's tally to 356 international wickets, moving her past former India pacer Jhulan Goswami (355) to become the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket.

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Australia's Ellyse Perry (336), England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt (335), Sophie Ecclestone (333) and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail (323) complete the top six.

Australia Women defeated India Women by six wickets in the final Group A match at Lord's on Sunday, to knock the Women in Blue out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

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India entered the match in a do-or-die situation, needing a win to progress to the semi-finals of the World Cup. Australia Women and South Africa Women led the Group A points table after the Proteas Women secured a win over Bangladesh in the earlier fixture of the day.

With this result, India is eliminated from the tournament, having also suffered a key group-stage defeat earlier to South Africa.

Australia, meanwhile, progressed to the semi-finals unbeaten, maintaining their strong record in ICC events. It is the highest successful run chase in Women's T20 World Cups. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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