Dubai [UAE], September 8 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has risen to the sixth spot in the ICC Women's T20I bowler rankings on the back of some fine performances in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup for Team India.

Deepti has been in excellent touch for India at the ongoing Asia Cup, with the right-arm spinner having collected eight wickets across three matches to help her side qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

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It saw Deepti jump two places up into sixth spot on the latest rankings for T20I bowlers, with teammate Sree Charani still leading the way as the number one ranked bowler, as per ICC.

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Deepti first reached the top ranking in December last year and is within 60 rating points of Charani, with Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Lauren Bell the only players between the two India stars.

There were a handful of other players that made good ground on the updated rankings for T20I bowlers this week, with Marufa Akter (up 19 slots to 18th)

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Chamari Athapaththu (up five rungs to equal 28th) and Sultana Khatun (up nine places to equal 37th) all making gains following some impressive performances at the Asia Cup.

There was further joy for Thailand duo Thipatcha Putthawong (up four slots to 47th) and Suleeporn Laomi (up 10 places to 53rd) on the rankings for T20I bowlers, while Bangladesh duo Sobhana Mostary (up three spots to 36th) and Dilara Akter (up five rungs to 62nd) were among the winners on the list for T20I batters.

There was plenty of change to the latest ODI rankings following the completion of England's home series with Ireland, and it was stand-in England skipper Charlie Dean who made the most notable jump inside the top 10 on the list for ODI all-rounders as she moved up one place to equal ninth.

Dean also gained two spots to move to joint 11th for ODI bowlers following her trio of scalps across the three-game series, while teammate Lauren Filer (up 14 rungs to 39th) and Ireland's Cara Murray (up 16 places to 50th) also made eye-catching progress in this category.

Ireland youngster Amy Hunter (up nine slots to 11th) was the big winner on the updated rankings for ODI batters, while England duo Maia Bouchier (up 13 spots to 42nd) and Sophia Dunkley (up 26 places to 43rd) also made ground on this list. (ANI)

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