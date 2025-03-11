DT
PT
Home / Sports / Deepti Sharma takes 5th spot in ICC Women’s All-rounders rankings

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu also moves up two spots following her performance in the recently concluded ODI series
PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 03:28 PM Mar 11, 2025 IST
Deepti is ranked third in the T20 all-rounder rankings. Instagram/@officialdeeptisharma
India’s Deepti Sharma surpassed New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr to climb one spot and break into the top five of the latest ICC Women’s all-rounders rankings.

The 27-year-old Indian now occupies the fifth spot with 344 points, in a list headed by Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner.

Deepti is ranked third in the T20 all-rounder rankings and holds the fourth position in the ODI bowling charts.

Sri Lanka’s leading all-rounder, Chamari Athapaththu, also moved up two spots following her impressive performance in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand.

Athapaththu, who scored 25 runs and took three wickets during the series (which New Zealand won 2-0), overtook Black Ferns veteran Sophie Devine to share the seventh spot with Australia’s Annabel Sutherland.

In the ODI batting rankings, Smriti Mandhana continued to be the only Indian in the top 10, occupying second place behind South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt.

Nat Sciver-Brunt is now ranked third, having overtaken Athapaththu for the position.

