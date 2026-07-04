"Defeat is never the end": Former Australian footballer Tim Cahill hails 'Socceroos' after FIFA WC exit

Dallas [US], July 4 (ANI): Former Australian footballer Tim Cahill hailed the national men's side for their performances in the ongoing FIFA World Cup following their exit in the round of 32, saying that they represented the nation with "courage, resilience, and belief, leaving everything on the pitch until the very last penalty."

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Australian men's football team, also known as the 'Socceroos', ended their FIFA World Cup journey against Egypt in the round of 32, losing to the Mohamed Salah-led side 4-2 on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Australia is yet to top their round of 16 finishes in the 2006 and 2022 edition, but has earned the respect of their legend and all-time highest goal-scorer, Cahill. The former Aussie represented Australia from 2004 to 2018, making over 100 appearances.

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Cahill, the highest goal-scorer for Australia in international history with 50 goals, posted on Instagram, "Congratulations to the @socceroos the coaching staff, and everyone behind the scenes on an incredible World Cup campaign. You represented Australia with courage, resilience, and belief, leaving everything on the pitch until the very last penalty."

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He also acknowledged that while the journey ends for them, they have "inspired a nation and shown what can be achieved through hard work, unity, and determination."

"Defeat is never the end, it's another chapter in the story. The lessons, the memories, and the belief you've built will fuel the next generation. Hold your heads high. Australia is proud of you," signed off Cahill.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Cahill (@tim_cahill)

Australia had started brightly against Egypt and nearly took the lead inside five minutes when Cristian Volpato's long-range effort clipped the top of the crossbar. Jordan Bos also threatened before Rami Rabia produced a crucial last-ditch challenge to deny the winger.

Despite the strong opening, Egypt struck with their first effort on target in the 13th minute. Karim Hafez delivered a precise cross from the left, and Emam Ashour headed beyond goalkeeper Patrick Beach to give the Pharaohs the lead.

The Socceroos found an equaliser shortly after halftime when Mohamed Hany diverted a dangerous Australian free-kick into his own net, setting up a tense finish.

Australia had to rely on Beach to stay in the contest as the goalkeeper produced an excellent one-handed save to deny Rabia's header, while Harry Souttar made a crucial block to keep out Haisem Hassan as the match went into extra time.

Neither side could find a winner in the additional 30 minutes. Veteran goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was introduced late in anticipation of a penalty shootout, but Egypt ultimately held their nerve from the spot.

Souttar blasted Australia's opening penalty over the crossbar before Mohamed Salah converted with a Panenka for Egypt. After 18-year-old Lucas Herrington missed Australia's fourth penalty, Hossam Abdelmaguid calmly slotted home the decisive spot-kick to seal a 4-2 shootout victory.

The result ended Australia's World Cup run, while Egypt progressed to the Round of 16. (ANI)

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