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Home / Sports / Defence Minister congratulates Gulveer Singh, Narender Berwal on CWG 2026 medals

Defence Minister congratulates Gulveer Singh, Narender Berwal on CWG 2026 medals

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ANI
Updated At : 09:08 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Indian athletes Gulveer Singh and Narender Berwal for their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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In a post on X, Rajnath Singh congratulated Gulveer Singh on winning the bronze medal in the men's 5,000m event and hailed his historic achievement.

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The Defence Minister said Gulveer's feat would inspire young athletes to pursue excellence with dedication and perseverance, while wishing him continued success.

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"A historic moment for Indian athletics at the Commonwealth Games. Heartiest congratulations to Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh on winning the bronze medal in the Men's 5,000m event. With this achievement, he has scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win medals in both the men's 5,000m and 10,000m events at a single edition of the Commonwealth Games. This remarkable feat will inspire countless young athletes to pursue excellence with dedication and perseverance. Wishing him continued success and many more laurels for the nation," Singh wrote.

Singh also congratulated boxer Narender Berwal for winning the silver medal in the men's +90kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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Rajnath said Narender's performance had brought immense pride to the nation and reflected the "rising strength of Indian boxing". He also wished the boxer continued success and many more laurels for the country in the years ahead.

"A silver medal earned through exceptional skill, determination, and unwavering resolve on the world stage. Heartfelt congratulations to Narender Berwal on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's +90kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. His remarkable performance has brought immense pride to the nation and reflects the rising strength of Indian boxing. Wishing him continued success and many more laurels for India in the years ahead," Singh wrote on X.

India will enter the final day of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 with an impressive haul of 39 medals, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, despite the reduced sports programme (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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