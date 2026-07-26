Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta congratulate CWG 2026 silver medallist Rishikanta Singh

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi congratulated the Indian weightlifter Chanambam Rishikanta Singh for winning the silver medal in the men's 60kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday.

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Rishikanta's silver medal marked India's first at the ongoing Games, while it was the second overall after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar's bronze medal earlier.

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In a post on X, Rajnath Singh congratulated Rishikanta Singh on winning the silver medal, saying his outstanding performance had made the nation proud and wishing him continued success and many more laurels for India.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Rishikanta Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's 60kg Weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Your outstanding performance have made the nation proud. Wishing you continued success in the years ahead. May you achieve even greater milestones and bring many more laurels to India," he said.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2081373715129110637?s=20

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The Delhi Chief Minister congratulated Rishikanta, praising his record-breaking 121kg snatch and describing it as a reflection of his talent, discipline and hard work. She also wished him continued success in future competitions.

"Heartiest congratulations to India's young weightlifter Rishikant Singh Chanambam for winning the silver medal in the 60 kg weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Lifting 121 kilograms in the snatch to establish a new Commonwealth Games record is a testament to your extraordinary talent, discipline, and tireless hard work. Heartiest best wishes for your bright future and golden successes in upcoming competitions," she said.

https://x.com/gupta_rekha/status/2081374954642444766?s=20

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal said, "Heartiest congratulations to Rishikanta Singh Chanambam on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's 60kg Weightlifting category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Your dedication, resilience and years of perseverance have brought immense pride to the nation. Wishing you continued success ahead."

Pralhad Joshi congratulated Rishikanta, praising his record-breaking 121kg snatch and calling it a moment of immense pride for the nation. He also wished the weightlifter continued success.

"Heartiest congratulations to Rishikant Singh Chanambam on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's 60 kg Weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Your record-breaking 121 kg snatch, setting a new Commonwealth Games record, is a moment of immense pride for the nation. Wishing you continued success in the years ahead," he said.

Rishikanta finished with a combined total of 264kg (121kg snatch + 143kg clean and jerk), while Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan claimed the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 273kg (121kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk). Kenya's Joshua Mboya took bronze with 260kg (115kg + 145kg), according to ESPN.

The Indian lifter made a strong start in the snatch, successfully clearing 116kg before improving to 119kg. On his final attempt, Rishikanta lifted 121kg to break the Commonwealth Games snatch record and set a new personal best. Kasdan, however, matched the 121kg effort moments later, leaving the two lifters tied at the top after the opening discipline.

In the clean and jerk, Rishikanta safely opened with a successful lift of 143kg to take the overall lead temporarily with a total of 264kg. Kasdan responded by clearing 145kg and then 149kg to move ahead with 270kg, putting the pressure back on the Indian.

Needing 151kg on his final attempt to reclaim the lead, Rishikanta completed the clean but was unable to lock out the jerk, ending his challenge for gold. Kasdan then capped off a dominant performance by lifting 152kg in his final clean and jerk attempt to register a Games record total of 273kg. (ANI)

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