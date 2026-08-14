Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails Indian Army contingent for stellar Commonwealth Games 2026 show

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised the Indian Army contingent that represented the country at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, noting that the 20-member contingent contributed 41 per cent of India's total medals and 62 per cent of its gold medals.

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Singh was interacting with the Indian Army contingent when he lauded their performance of eight gold, seven silver and one bronze medal at the Games.

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"On the soil of Glasgow, 20 players from the Indian Army represented India in five different sports. And I felt great joy seeing that, with 8 gold, 7 silver, and 1 bronze, you contributed 41% to India's total medals and 62% to India's total gold medals," Singh said in a post shared by RMO India on X.

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The Defence Minister also highlighted the contribution of women athletes from the Army, particularly their performances in boxing.

"I was also delighted to see that among our champions, there is a decent number of daughters as well. One interesting thing I noticed is that most of our girls are bringing home medals in boxing. This in itself is a heartening sign that our feminine power is second to none in any field," he said.

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Singh said sports has evolved into an important sector of society and that athletes are now regarded as role models and pioneers of a new era.

"I was also delighted to see that among our champions, there is a decent number of daughters as well. One interesting thing I noticed is that most of our girls are bringing home medals in boxing. This in itself is a heartening sign that our feminine power is second to none in any field," the Defence Minister added.

He also underlined the growing democratisation of sports in India, saying champions are now emerging from villages, small towns and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

"Sports have taken on a detailed and grand form. Joy and entertainment are still there in sports even today, but now sports has become one of the most important sectors of society. Now, sports itself has become a standard of success. In today's era, sports is considered a respected field. And all of you are the pioneers of this new era," Rajnath said.

"Those days have now become a thing of history, when sports were limited to a particular class, a particular region, or affluent families. Today, the democratisation of sports has taken place. Sports are no longer the privilege of just a few people. The situation today is that our champions are coming from every corner of the country. They are coming from remote villages, small towns, and even economically disadvantaged families. Many of you yourselves come from middle-class backgrounds. But today, you are an inspiration for millions of people," the Defence Minister said.

Congratulating the contingent on its performance, Singh said bigger challenges lie ahead in the Asian Games and the Olympics, where expectations and pressure would be higher.

"This historic success in Glasgow is a matter of pride for you, and it should be. But even greater challenges await us. Ahead lie the Asian Games, the Olympics. There, expectations will be even higher. The pressure will be greater. The challenges will be bigger. But I am fully confident that the same discipline, the same courage, and the same tireless dedication that took you to the heights of Glasgow will carry you to every upcoming height," Rajnath said.

He expressed confidence that the athletes would continue to succeed through the same discipline, courage and dedication that helped them achieve success in Glasgow.

"Just keep working hard in this very way. Keep challenging yourself constantly. And keep learning something from every competition. You represent that Indian Army which is invincible on the battlefield as well as on the sports field. Once again, I heartily congratulate all you champions," the Defence Minister said.

The 10-medal haul became India's best-ever boxing performance at the Commonwealth Games, surpassing the previous record of six gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986).

India ended its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall medal standings.

The Glasgow Games concluded after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030. (ANI)

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